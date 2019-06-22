UPDATE: Plane Crash Averted In Nigeria As Boeing 737 Aircraft Skids Off Runway At Port Harcourt Airport

The aircraft, with 87 passengers onboard and six crew members, skidded off the runway at about 3 pm today on a wet runway.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 22, 2019

An Air Peace aircraft, Boeing 737, skidded off the runway in Port Harcourt International Airport (PHIA), Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

It was not clear if it was the wet runway that caused the incident, but a video received by SaharaReporters showed that the entire runway was wet, while some of the people seen in the video used umbrellas.

As of the time of filing this report, the aircraft was yet to be towed from the runway and the airport is shut against traffic.

Information received indicated that the aircraft may have just arrived from Abuja airport when the incident happened.

As of the time of filing this report, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) were yet to make any official statement on the incident. 

Also, Air Peace management has confirmed the incident.

A statement by its Chief Operating Officer, Toyin Olajide said that the flight P47291 from Abuja to Port Harcourt had a runway excursion upon landing at the Port Harcourt International Airport on June 22 due to heavy downpour. 

"Our professional crew quickly recovered within seconds of the incident and the aircraft was successfully normalised," the statement said.

SaharaReporters, New York

