24 Hours After Near-Plane Crash Of Air Peace Flight, Aviation Authority Reopens Port Harcourt Airport

Twenty four hours after the Port Harcourt International Airport was shut for flight operations, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has re-opened the airport for flight operations.

The agency also said that the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has sent a notice to airmen (NOTAM), which will enable airlines to return flight operations to the airport. See Also Travel UPDATE: Plane Crash Averted In Nigeria As Boeing 737 Aircraft Skids Off Runway At Port Harcourt Airport

Already, Lufthansa Airlines, which operates daily flight services to the airport, had to cancel its flight on Saturday while it lodged some of the passengers in a hotel in Port Harcourt.

There were already worries that the airline might cancel its Monday flight to the city, but with the re-opening of the runway, the flight to Port Harcourt would continue.

Also, within the period, the local airlines that operate direct services to the airport could not fly in as scheduled. Some had to divert their flight to the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) base.

A statement by the General Manager, Corporate Communications, FAAN, Henrietta Yakubu said that aircraft was removed from the runway earlier on Sunday.

“The Port Harcourt International Airport runway has been cleared and the airport is now reopened for normal flight operations. The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has issued a Notice To Airmen (NOTAM) to that effect in line with standards and recommended practice.”

Recalled that an Air Peace aircraft, a Boeing 737 aircraft had skidded off the runway on Saturday afternoon with 93 passengers and six crew members onboard.

The incident occurred at about 3 pm on the day due to slippery runway.

The aircraft had just arrived from Abuja airport when the incident happened.