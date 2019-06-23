Buhari Recommends Death Penalty For Kidnappers In Nigeria, Says Nigerians Are Stubborn

“I believe by the time anyone caught in the act faces death penalty other people will learn and stop."

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 23, 2019

Abdulfatai Buhari has recommended capital punishment for kidnappers in Nigeria.

Buhari told journalists on Sunday in Ibadan, Oyo State, that the spate of kidnapping and killing across the country would continue unabated if such a drastic measure was not taken.

Buhari was a former Chairman, Senate Committee on ICT and Cybercrime, in the 8th National Assembly.

The lawmaker lamented rising cases of kidnapping and killing in Nigeria, claiming violent crimes are becoming a lucrative business for those involved.

“These heinous crimes against humanity have gone beyond the normal Fulani herdsmen attacks and have become a real trade for those who engage in them. Let me be honest with you, the situation is very worrisome. I believe and I am afraid because Nigerians themselves are yet to take a drastic measure.

“I believe by the time anyone caught in the act faces death penalty other people will learn and stop.

”Kidnappers have been arrested but nothing has been done to them. I believe taking them to court is a longer process,’’ he said.

He recalled how the increasing rate of drug peddling was stemmed in the 80s through drastic measures, adding that a lot of people abandoned the illicit trade as soon as the government made those arrested to face the firing squad.

”Today, going to Saudi Arabia, Bangkok, Singapore or India with drugs or to commit other forms of crime attracts death penalty and such had to an extent stemmed the trend.

“Nigerians are very stubborn people. They won’t change except there is a deterrent. These people collect cash from victims and take it to banks but the banks have not been reporting receipt of strange money accounts,” the senator said.

He called on Nigerians to collaborate with security agencies by providing them vital information on strange persons and movement around them.

Buhari referred to the recent abduction of a former health minister’s son in Oyo State, noting that the hoodlums could not have operated without information.

“I am sure some people would have supplied information to the culprits on the movement of the former minister’s son and the location of his farm.

”Nobody will tell me that Fulani herdsmen came from Niger Republic to abduct him without information,’’ he said.

