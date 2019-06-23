Falcons Protest Unpaid Bonuses, Refuse To Leave Hotel After Crashing Out Of Women's World Cup

The players staged a sit-in protest shortly after Nigeria were beaten 3-0 by double champions Germany who continued their unbeaten run to reach the quarter-finals.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 23, 2019

 

Nigeria’s Super Falcons players have refused to leave the team hotel after their exit from the women’s World Cup on Saturday, demanding that the country’s soccer federation clears all of their outstanding bonus payments, ESPN reported.

The players staged a sit-in protest shortly after Nigeria were beaten 3-0 by double champions Germany who continued their unbeaten run to reach the quarter-finals.

ESPN reported that the players are owed bonuses amounting to around 2 million Nigerian naira ($6,537) accumulated over three years, including for games against Gambia and Senegal, but only half that amount had been released to them.

“They paid us 1 million and said that’s all. We want them to pay the balance,” the report quoted a player as saying.

“Part of that money is from two years ago, the other is from three years ago. And they are also owing us five days’ daily allowance here in France.”

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president Amaju Pinnick told ESPN all bonus payments were cleared.

“The only thing outstanding is the participation fee from (soccer governing body) FIFA, which isn’t expected to come until after the tournament,” he said.

“But they insist that they want to get paid, as they have spoken to players from Cameroon and France, who told them they have already been paid.”

The NFF did not immediately reply to a request for comment by Reuters.

In 2016, over a dozen members of the team had demonstrated outside the National Assembly in the capital Abuja to demand unpaid bonuses for winning the women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Sports Women's World Cup: Nigeria Crashes Out As Germany Win 3-0
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Sports AFCON 2019: I'll Be Watching And Cheering You ⎯ Buhari, The Cheerleader, Tells Super Eagles
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Sports Africa Nations Cup: Sickness Hits Nigerian Super Eagles Camp As Only 4 Could Start Training On Wednesday
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Sports Group E: AFCON 2019 Group Preview
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Sports Group F: AFCON 2019 Group Preview
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Sanwo-Olu Sacks Bank-Anthony, Boss Of Lagos State Sports Commission
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Five Nigerians Arrested For Robbery, Rape Of Woman In Husband’s Presence –Ghana Police
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Money Nigerians Excited As MMM Returns
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME A Severed Male Head Sells For N170,000, Female N160,000 In Nigeria - Says 22-year-old Who Beheaded 4 Kids
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Ethiopia Coup Attempt: Ethiopia's Army Chief Of Staff Killed
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections Buhari Vs Atiku: We Have Evidence INEC Procured, Installed, Deployed Servers In 36 States, Two Groups Claim
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Entertainment Rising Jazz Star Bunmi Thomas, Born In Britain To Nigerian Parents, Faces Deportation
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Books Leah Sharibu: Henry Claudius Accuses Reno Omokri Of Taking Grants, Selling Books In Dapchi Girl's Name, Pockets Money
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Army Deploys Drone To Fight Kidnapping In Ondo, Ekiti
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections 2019 Election Server: INEC Denies Resignation Of ICT Director
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Nigerian Malcolm Mide-Madariola, 17, Murdered With £19 'Zombie Knife' In London
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Legal Bauchi 13 Vs 18: Court Restrains 2 Lawmakers From Parading As Speaker, Deputy Speaker
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Air Peace Aircraft Overshoots Runway In Port Harcourt
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad