Onemola Rejects Appointment As Lawan's Media Aide

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 23, 2019

Olu Onemola, former Special Assistant on New Media to Bukola Saraki, has rejected his appointment by Ahmad Lawan to occupy same position.

Lawan had retained five aides used by Saraki while he was the President of the Nigerian Senate.

The appointments were contained in a letter to the Clerk to the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori, with reference number, NASS/9u./s/SP/APP/A/01 and dated 19th June, 2019.

However, Onemola had rejected the appointment citing personal antecedent and controversy as reasons. 

Onemola, in a letter conveying his decision to Lawan wrote; "as an individual who prides myself in always setting a high standard and significant precedents — I feel honoured to have been asked to fill this vital role in the service of our great country.

"However, at this time, given my personal antecedent and the controversy that this has generated, I would respectfully like to be excused from taking up this national assignment. "

Onemola stated that he would be on hand to offer advice and his expertise to whoever is chosen to fill the position.

"It is my hope that whoever does fill this role build upon what we have started in terms of opening up the activities of the Nigerian Senate to the public.

"I will be ready and available in whatever way to give my recommendations — if and when requested — as the new team begins its work."
 

SaharaReporters, New York

