Police Nab Three Men Who Specialize In Snatching Uber Cars

Three suspected robbers who specialised in luring Uber drivers and stealing their cars have been arrested by the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in Lagos.

The robbers reportedly lured an Uber driver into a bush and snatched his Toyota Camry, 2006 model.

The driver was beaten, tied and dropped at an uncompleted building and his car was stolen.

However, following a tip-off, the suspects were arrested on their way to sell the car to a buyer in Lekki, Lagos.

Daniel Alagor, one of the suspects said he requested an Uber ride to take him and his friends, Samuel Effiong and one Blessing to Abijo GRA from Jakande Estate, Lekki around 11 pm.

While heading to the agreed destination, Blessing who is reportedly the ring leader informed the driver of plans to pick up two of his friends in Abijo GRA, Ajah from where they will all head to a birthday party in Sangotedo.

In His account to the police, the Uber driver said, “I agreed to pick their friends and drop them at the venue of the party as we were already in Abijo GRA. I noticed that their friends were not at the bus stop. They called their friends and we agreed I move into the estate to meet them on their way. I drove about 100 meters and I didn’t encounter them. I insisted I was going no further.

“They eventually came and immediately they entered the car, they tied a rope around my neck from the back. Then, all of them started punching me till I passed out. Thinking that I was dead, they took me into the bush and dropped my body near an uncompleted building. They left beside me a knife after tying me. Thank God, I woke up later. I reported at the closest police station and eventually, I learnt RRS men arrested them.

The suspects, thinking that the driver had already died left one of them in Abijo GRA while Alagor, Blessing and another suspect, whose identity police are working on, drove the car to Shoprite, Ijeshatedo to pick Samuel Effiong, who already negotiated with a buyer based in Fashola Estate, Lekki.

Effiong, “Blessing sometimes ago told me that he wanted to sell a car. He called me on phone around midnight of Wednesday to take him to the person that wanted to buy the car. They picked me up in Shoprite, Sangotedo. I didn’t follow him to where they stole the vehicle.

“We were close to Fashola Estate when we ran into RRS' patrol vehicle. They stopped us for a check. Blessing and his friend bolted while Alagor and I were arrested. They also arrested Emeka Okoye, alias Tallest, who wanted to link us to the buyer.”

According to the police, the discovery of the Uber driver’s body led to the recovery of evidence such as a kitchen knife, ropes and fez cap, reportedly belonging to Blessing.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Muazu Zubairu, has directed that all the suspects be transferred to the state Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.