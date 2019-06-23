Rivers Gas Pipeline Explosion: Buhari Orders An Investigation

President Buhari said he was extremely pained by the loss of lives as a result of the incident.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 23, 2019


President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with people and government of Rivers following the death of some workers in gas pipeline tragedy in the state and ordered a thorough investigation.

The president, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu in Abuja on Saturday, also condoled with the families of the victims.

He, therefore, asked for ”a thorough investigation to determine what is responsible for the gas pipeline tragedy in Oyibo Local Government Area of Rivers in which several fatalities were reported”.
 

