Soldier Beats Motorcycle Rider, Shaves His Hair Over Fare Disagreement

On getting to the Shell camp, the man said the bike guy should take him to Yenagoa again, which he objected to because there is an existing law which prohibits commercial bikes in the state capital.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 24, 2019

David Obebadol, a commercial motorcycle rider, has been beaten to a pulp by a soldier over a disagreement that ensued when he asked a soldier to pay his fare.

The soldier also shaved the hair of Obebadol.

According to Morris Alagoa, an ex-offico of Civil Liberty Organization, Bayelsa state chapter, trouble started after the Okada rider completed a 'marathon service' for the soldier.

He said, “The story l heard is very pathetic. He is a bike rider and a fellow Nigerian hired him to convey him from Otuasega community to the Shell base not far from the community. On getting to the Shell camp, the man said the bike guy should take him to Yenagoa again, which he objected to because there is an existing law which prohibits commercial bikes in the state capital. 

"Then, the man, who was in mufti introduced himself as a military personnel. He said the young man shouldn't be afraid, he will protect him. This young man then agreed to take him to Yenagoa. On getting to Yenagoa, the military guy allegedly asked the bike man to take him to several places, including across the bridge at Swali.

“Finally, after they returned safely to the Shell base, whether there was disagreement as per the service charge, the military man resorted to beating the guy who had rendered service to him."

When contacted on the matter, the State Police Relations Officer, Asinim Butswat, said he is not aware of the development.

The victim is reportedly receiving medical treatment in Yenagoa.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Court Orders Arrest Of Innoson CEO, Innocent Chukwuma
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Police In Ethiopia Kill Coup Mastermind
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Former Bauchi Governor Spent N2.3 Billion To Buy Burial Materials, Incumbent Governor Claims
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Jails 5 Rural Electricity Agency Directors For Fraud
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Nigerian Troops Kill 3 Terrorists, Free 51 Children, 42 Women
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Tragic Love: Two Killed In Akwa Ibom Over Woman
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Court Orders Arrest Of Innoson CEO, Innocent Chukwuma
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Rejects PDP’s Request To Access INEC Server
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Police In Ethiopia Kill Coup Mastermind
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Oshiomhole Doesn’t Want Obaseki Back In Office –Oyegun
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections UPDATE: Tribunal Throws Out Atiku's Request To Inspect Server
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Former Bauchi Governor Spent N2.3 Billion To Buy Burial Materials, Incumbent Governor Claims
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Jails 5 Rural Electricity Agency Directors For Fraud
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Nigerian Troops Kill 3 Terrorists, Free 51 Children, 42 Women
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Tragic Love: Two Killed In Akwa Ibom Over Woman
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Economy Port Master Plan Will Determine If Lekki, Badagry Deep Seaports Will Exist Together -NPA Boss
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Onemola Rejects Appointment As Lawan's Media Aide
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Celebrity Falz Blasts Governor Ganduje For Jailing Kano Musician Who Joked About Him In A Song
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad