Soldier Beats Motorcycle Rider, Shaves His Hair Over Fare Disagreement

David Obebadol, a commercial motorcycle rider, has been beaten to a pulp by a soldier over a disagreement that ensued when he asked a soldier to pay his fare.

The soldier also shaved the hair of Obebadol.

According to Morris Alagoa, an ex-offico of Civil Liberty Organization, Bayelsa state chapter, trouble started after the Okada rider completed a 'marathon service' for the soldier.

He said, “The story l heard is very pathetic. He is a bike rider and a fellow Nigerian hired him to convey him from Otuasega community to the Shell base not far from the community. On getting to the Shell camp, the man said the bike guy should take him to Yenagoa again, which he objected to because there is an existing law which prohibits commercial bikes in the state capital.

"Then, the man, who was in mufti introduced himself as a military personnel. He said the young man shouldn't be afraid, he will protect him. This young man then agreed to take him to Yenagoa. On getting to Yenagoa, the military guy allegedly asked the bike man to take him to several places, including across the bridge at Swali.

“Finally, after they returned safely to the Shell base, whether there was disagreement as per the service charge, the military man resorted to beating the guy who had rendered service to him."

When contacted on the matter, the State Police Relations Officer, Asinim Butswat, said he is not aware of the development.

The victim is reportedly receiving medical treatment in Yenagoa.