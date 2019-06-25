AMCON Seals Off Victory Park Estate In Lagos

AMCON had earlier notified residents of the estate of the court judgment and its plan to take possession.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 25, 2019

Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) on Tuesday sealed Victory Park Estate at Lekki, Lagos, in the enforcement of a court judgment issued by a Federal High Court in Ikoyi.

AMCON is taking possession of the luxurious estate having been used as collateral in multiple banks by its owners.

AMCON had earlier notified residents of the estate of the court judgment and its plan to take possession.

The statement sent to the residents read: “AMCON hereby notifies all Occupiers, Residents and all persons laying claim to any portion of land comprised within the Victory Park Estate, Lekki, Lagos that on 3rd June 2019, the Court of Appeal (Lagos Division) in the Appeal No: CA/L/146/18 dismissed the appeal filed by Rev Olajide Awosedo against the Judgment of the Federal High Court delivered on 3rd October 2017 in the Suit No: FHC/L/CS/744/17 – Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria v. Knight Rook Limited & Ors, by which a judgment sum of c. N12,966,510,191.00 (Twelve Billion, Nine Hundred and Sixty-Six Million, Five Hundred and Ten Thousand, One Hundred and Ninety-One Naira) was cumulatively awarded in favour of AMCON against Knight Rook Limited, Grant Properties Limited, Rev Olajide Awosedo, Olawunmi Olajide-Awosedo, Abimbola Olajide-Awosedo and Fibigboye Estates Limited, which Judgment also specifically foreclosed the Defendants’ right to the assets of Knight Rook Limited comprised within Victory Park Estate, Lekki, Lagos, among other assets, in satisfaction of the Judgment, which Judgment has been executed by AMCON.” 

The Statement further directed all persons affected by the Judgment and enforcement to contact AMCON through its Solicitors or its Receiver/Manager. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption N4.6 Billion Fraud: Fani-Kayode Begs Court To Ignore Statement To EFCC But Judge Rules Against Him
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Muslim Cleric, 43, Rapes 5-year-old Girl Inside Mosque In Nigeria
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Christianity Court Remands Pastor Who Faked Own Kidnap In Prison Custody
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment 7 Times
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Orders Arrest Of Innoson CEO, Innocent Chukwuma
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Rape Of 2-year-old: Court Sends Chrisland Supervisor Back To Prison
0 Comments
53 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Nigerian Drug Kingpin Arrested in South Africa, Extradited To Face Drug Trafficking Charges In The US
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption N4.6 Billion Fraud: Fani-Kayode Begs Court To Ignore Statement To EFCC But Judge Rules Against Him
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Appointments By Buhari: APC Stakeholders Protest In Abuja
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME UK Police Hunt For Fleeing Nigerian, Anthony Oshodi, Convicted In £3 Million Fraud Case
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME US Police Releases Footage Of Moment Nigerian Osundairo Brothers Meet To Stage Jussie Smollett Attack
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News Journalist and AIT Presenter Ohimai Amaize Flees Nigeria Over Threats of Arrest
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME UK Property Worth About N140 Million Recovered From Alleged Nigerian Drug Dealer, Fraudster
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Protest Against Buhari’s Delayed Cabinet Appointment Was Sponsored –Presidency
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Government Launches Hunt For ‘Corpers’ Who Absconded With Over N22 Million Loans
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Muslim Cleric, 43, Rapes 5-year-old Girl Inside Mosque In Nigeria
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Insurgency We've Arrested Three Notorious Bandits In Sokoto -Nigerian Army
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insurgency State Of Insecurity: South-west Governors Meet Today With Nigeria's Head Of Security Agencies
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad