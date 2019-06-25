Boko Haram Attacks Borno Again: Three Terrorists Killed, Two Soldiers Wounded

According to the security source both the attackers and troops recorded casualties, although troops killed three terrorist members and seized one of their utility vehicle and motorcycles belong to the attackers.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 25, 2019

At least seven people were killed including three terrorists while two soldiers sustained varying degrees of injuries when Boko Haram terrorist clashed with troops in Borno state Monday night, a security source said.

The attack happened in Mafa headquarters, Mafa local government area of Borno state around 1830hrs on Monday evening, killing a soldier and destroying many houses.

According to the security source both the attackers and troops recorded casualties, although the troops killed three terrorists and seized one of their utility vehicles and motorcycles.

"The troops response swiftly to the attackers, when attacking our troops in Mafa yesterday, they suffered some causality three bodies of attackers found and many of them fled with gun wounds. One Hilux van and two motorcycles were recovered by the troops.

"Unfortunately three civilians and a soldier lost their lives and two soldiers were seriously wounded in the attacks. Two trucks belong troops was by the attackers," the source said.

Similarly, there was another attack at Kareto in Mobar local government area of the state, the gallant troops successfully repelled the attacks.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insurgency We've Arrested Three Notorious Bandits In Sokoto -Nigerian Army
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insurgency State Of Insecurity: South-west Governors Meet Today With Nigeria's Head Of Security Agencies
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Military I Was Quoted Out Of Context, Claims Nigerian Army Chief Buratai Over Troops' Lack Of Commitment Statement
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Soldier Beats Motorcycle Rider, Shaves His Hair Over Fare Disagreement
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Insurgency South-East Governors Reject Miyetti’s Vigilance Groups Plan
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Insurgency New York Visit: Osinbajo Claims Kidnapping Not ‘Entirely’ New In Nigeria
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Nigerian Drug Kingpin Arrested in South Africa, Extradited To Face Drug Trafficking Charges In The US
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Appointments By Buhari: APC Stakeholders Protest In Abuja
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME US Police Releases Footage Of Moment Nigerian Osundairo Brothers Meet To Stage Jussie Smollett Attack
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News Journalist and AIT Presenter Ohimai Amaize Flees Nigeria Over Threats of Arrest
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Muslim Cleric, 43, Rapes 5-year-old Girl Inside Mosque In Nigeria
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Protest Against Buhari’s Delayed Cabinet Appointment Was Sponsored –Presidency
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME UK Police Hunt For Fleeing Nigerian, Anthony Oshodi, Convicted In £3 Million Fraud Case
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
International Akwa Ibom State Writes To UK Government, Faults Travel Alert
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Police In Ethiopia Kill Coup Mastermind
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Insurgency We've Arrested Three Notorious Bandits In Sokoto -Nigerian Army
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME UK Property Worth About N140 Million Recovered From Alleged Nigerian Drug Dealer, Fraudster
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insurgency State Of Insecurity: South-west Governors Meet Today With Nigeria's Head Of Security Agencies
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad