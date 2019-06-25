Homeowner Cries Out, Claims AMCON Receiver Manager Took Illegal Possession Of His House In Lekki Victory Park Estate

Mr Mumini Shitu, whose house was locked and taken over by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has said that Lanre Olaoluwa, AMCON Receiver Manager took possession of his house with wrong court order.

Mr Shitu claimed that AMCON Receiver General is using the power of the court to settle personal issue.

SaharaReporters earlier today reported that AMCON, through a court order, took possession of the luxurious estate having been used as a collateral in multiple banks by its owners. See Also Legal AMCON Seals Off Victory Park Estate In Lagos

However, one of those affected, Mr Shitu has said his house was wrongly sealed and taken over by AMCON Receiver Manager as his house is clearly out of those listed by the court.

He also mentioned that the house listed by the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, was the one belonging to the Awosedo family, which his house and some others are not part of because he has obtained Lagos State Government consent.

Mr Shitu stated that his life is under attack while insisting that the Receiver Manager is acting outside the purview of the law.

“I am not the debtor (Awosedo could be) and I have a perfected title to my property (Governor's consent).

“The receiver has made my issue personal and has disregarded all applicable law, he has expressed to me that he will make me suffer and made good on that threat by kicking me and family out into the street.

“AMCON Reciever Lanre Olaoluwa uses thugs to invade Victory Park Estates to kick innocent families out of their property without court order.

“People with perfected title with Lagos State consent are under attack, the receiver manager is illegally using a Federal High Court Judgment against a debtor to evict innocent residents out of their hard earned property.”

Condemning the mode of operation employed by Mr Olaoluwa, who works with Matrix Solicitor, and carried out the court enforcement order, Mr Shitu said thugs who accompanied Mr Olaoluwa and evacuated some of his properties broke down his door.

“Today, he came with overwhelming force mostly area boys to kick me and my family out of our house in Victory Park estate.

“They broke my door down and evacuated some my property in the full glare of everyone in the estate, they came with a federal high court order against the Awosedo Family (not me) and are applying that to me.”