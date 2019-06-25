Rape Of 2-year-old: Court Sends Chrisland Supervisor Back To Prison

Justice Sybil Nwaka of the Special Offences Court Ikeja, Lagos has revoked the bail granted to Adegboyega Adenekan, a supervisor at Chrisland School, VGC, Lekki, Lagos.

Adegboyega was accused of defiling a two-year-old pupil of the school.

The little child gave a detailed description of how Adegboyega had defiled her.

The 47-year-old supervisor was arraigned before the Court in January 2018.

According to Titilayo Shitta-Bey, the state Director of Public Prosecution, the defendant committed the crime in November 2016.

The child had given a detailed description of how Adegboyega had defiled her in an interview with Adenike Ayanleye, the Police investigative officer in charge of the case. The police officer told the court: "The child took us upstairs to the defendant's office. She identified his seat out of three seats in the room and she identified the restroom in the office where the said incident happened."

In a video clip of the interview he had with the child shown to the court, the little girl said the supervisor put his "wee wee" in her "wee wee" two times.

However, Adeola Adebola, Deputy Headteacher of Chrisland School, said the mother tutored the 2-year-old on what to say.

She claimed that when the school interrogated the child, she took them to open space where such action could not have happened.

“When we got to the place where we have our assembly, she said, 'This is the place'. "Her mother was visibly embarrassed and we were shocked. The mother said to her that there was another place she told her, and the girl looked at her and started walking toward the canteen area. We got there and it is a more open place, and the child said, 'This is the place', and her mother got more jittery. These areas the child showed us are open and very busy with people going out and coming in,” Adebola said at the time.

However, when the case came up for hearing on Tuesday, the presiding judge revoked Adenekan's bail just as he concluded giving his testimony against the allegations levelled against him.