Boko Haram Kills 20 Farmers In Borno

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 26, 2019

Suspected Boko Haram terrorists on Monday have slaughtered at least 20 farmers on their farmlands in a border town close to Niger Republic, a security source said.

The incident happened at Ngamgam in Mobar local government area of northern part of Borno State.

According to the source, the incident resulted in the exodus of people from the settlement to Damasak town.

"We have information that reveals that on 25 June, 2019, suspected members of the deadly insurgency group attacked Ngamgam settlement about 50km east of Damask and killed 20 farmers in their farms," the security source told SaharaReporters.

