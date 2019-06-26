Operatives Discover Drug Warehouse In NDLEA Chairman's Village

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has busted a major drug hideout in Garaha, Hong local government area of Adamawa state.

Hong is the birthplace of Muhammad Mustapha Abdallah, the Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA.

Yakubu Kibo, state Commander, NDLEA, made the disclosure on Wednesday in Yola, saying, "The command has discovered through recent arrests and seizures of assorted drugs within (Garaha) Hong environs on June 22, 2019.

"I, therefore, call on people with useful information that can lead to the arrest of drug sellers in their areas to NDLEA to reduce the burden of drug abuse in the society," Kibo said.

The anti-drug czar used the occasion of the United Nations International Day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking to parade some of the suspects arrested in Garaha and Fufore.

He said, "The command seized a total of 1,031.491kg of assorted illicit drugs comprising of cannabis sativa, tramadol tablet/capsules, pentazocine injections, diazepam, exol-5 tablets rophynol tablets and cough syrup with codeine among others.

"We have arrested two hundred and nineteen persons for dealing and used of illicit drugs. The command prosecuted and secured the conviction of 36 persons within the period and many cases undergoing prosecution before the Federal High Court, Yola."