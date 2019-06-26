Operatives Discover Drug Warehouse In NDLEA Chairman's Village

The anti-drug czar used the occasion of the United Nations International Day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking to parade some of the suspects arrested in Garaha and Fufore.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 26, 2019

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has busted a major drug hideout in Garaha, Hong local government area of Adamawa state. 

Hong is the birthplace of Muhammad Mustapha Abdallah, the Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA.

Yakubu Kibo, state Commander, NDLEA, made the disclosure on Wednesday in Yola, saying, "The command has discovered through recent arrests and seizures of assorted drugs within (Garaha) Hong environs on June 22, 2019.

"I, therefore, call on people with useful information that can lead to the arrest of drug sellers in their areas to NDLEA to reduce the burden of drug abuse in the society," Kibo said.

The anti-drug czar used the occasion of the United Nations International Day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking to parade some of the suspects arrested in Garaha and Fufore.

He said, "The command seized a total of 1,031.491kg of assorted illicit drugs comprising of cannabis sativa, tramadol tablet/capsules, pentazocine injections, diazepam, exol-5 tablets rophynol tablets and cough syrup with codeine among others.

"We have arrested two hundred and nineteen persons for dealing and used of illicit drugs. The command prosecuted and secured the conviction of 36 persons within the period and many cases undergoing prosecution before the Federal High Court, Yola."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME He Rubbed His Genitals In My Face, Pulled My Dress Up And Sodomized Me, Ex-Beauty Queen Accuses Former President Of Rape
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Jailed For Perverting Justice, Disbarred From Practising Law, Joseph Nwobike, Ex-Senior Advocate Of Nigeria, Still Working For AMCON
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Rape Of 2-year-old: Court Sends Chrisland Supervisor Back To Prison
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption N4.6 Billion Fraud: Fani-Kayode Begs Court To Ignore Statement To EFCC But Judge Rules Against Him
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME UK Police Hunt For Fleeing Nigerian, Anthony Oshodi, Convicted In £3 Million Fraud Case
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME UK Property Worth About N140 Million Recovered From Alleged Nigerian Drug Dealer, Fraudster
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME He Rubbed His Genitals In My Face, Pulled My Dress Up And Sodomized Me, Ex-Beauty Queen Accuses Former President Of Rape
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Legal AMCON Seals Off Victory Park Estate In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Chopper Picks Up Passenger On Benin-Ore Road: Nigeria Aviation Authority Identifies Owner, Begins Investigation
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Jailed For Perverting Justice, Disbarred From Practising Law, Joseph Nwobike, Ex-Senior Advocate Of Nigeria, Still Working For AMCON
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Rape Of 2-year-old: Court Sends Chrisland Supervisor Back To Prison
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption N4.6 Billion Fraud: Fani-Kayode Begs Court To Ignore Statement To EFCC But Judge Rules Against Him
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Arms Recovery: Police Deny Receiving Guns From Ibikunle Amosun As APC Calls For His Arrest
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics My Monthly Salary Is N750,000, No Jumbo Pay In National Assembly, Senate President Lawan Claims
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Economy Tinubu To Buhari: You Know It, I Know It, There's Infrastructural Problem In Nigeria
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption Buhari: How Could Onnoghen Sentence People To Death And Yet Fail To Declare Millions Of Dollars, Euros In His Bank Accounts?
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Legal Homeowner Cries Out, Claims AMCON Receiver Manager Took Illegal Possession Of His House In Lekki Victory Park Estate
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Insurgency Afenifere To Osinbajo: 'Thou Shall Not Lie' And Stop Making Infuriating Comments
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad