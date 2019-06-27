Bankers, Employers Say To Buhari: We Support Emir Sanusi On Subsidy Removal

*Claim subsidy is conduit for corruption

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 27, 2019

Following the statement made by Muhammad Sanusi II, the Emir of Kano, over unfavourable economic policies leading the country to bankruptcy, the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) and the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) have joined the call for the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government to scrap the fuel subsidy regime

On Tuesday, Sanusi, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, had urged President Muhammadu Buhari to remove the subsidy regime.

In its reaction to the Emir’s call, NECA stated it had always maintained that the fuel subsidy should be scrapped as it is a conduit for corruption. 

The Director General of NECA, Mr. Timothy Olawale, stated this to Punch.

Olawale explained: “As far as we are concerned, fuel subsidy is a conduit for corruption. It is a means of enriching certain individuals. 

Such money going into fuel subsidy should be channelled into a productive sector of the economy and not consumption.”

The President of CIBN, Dr. Uche Olowu, stated that the Nigerian government must find a way to cushion the effect when subsidy isremoved. 

“There will be pain in the short term. But in the long term, they will use the money from that subsidy to upgrade infrastructure that will encourage wealth creation activities, which will increase employment,” he said.

The Lead Director, Centre for Social Justice, CSJ, Mr. Eze Onyekpere, said the continuation of the subsidy would compound the woes of Nigerians. 

“Continuing subsidies on petrol will compound our funding crisis. So, I support the Emir of Kano that the fuel subsidy should be removed because it is in line with what we have been talking about.

“We are worried that despite the price of crude oil selling above the benchmark price in the last couple of years, we have hardly met the production target of 2.3 million barrels a day. The recent disclosure that the country produces less than two million barrels a day falls in line with the trajectory of this challenge.

“The dominance of oil in the revenue profile, as well as the relatively meagre revenue expected from the non-oil sector, compounds the revenue challenge. Increasing recurrent expenditure accruing from the increased public minimum wage will imply that we have to partly fund salaries with borrowed money which is not sustainable either in the short, medium or long term,” he said.

 


The Corporate Affairs Director, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Mr. Ambrose Oruche, maintained that the official position of the body remains the stance it took in 2014 when it called for the removal of fuel subsidy.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Bloomberg Details How TY Danjuma Made Staggering Wealth From Oil, Says Retired General Worth $1.2 Billion
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption Buhari: How Could Onnoghen Sentence People To Death And Yet Fail To Declare Millions Of Dollars, Euros In His Bank Accounts?
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Afenifere To Osinbajo: 'Thou Shall Not Lie' And Stop Making Infuriating Comments
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Economy Tinubu To Buhari: You Know It, I Know It, There's Infrastructural Problem In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Arms Recovery: Police Deny Receiving Guns From Ibikunle Amosun As APC Calls For His Arrest
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Nigeria To Record Highest Oil Exports To Europe In 7 Months
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME He Rubbed His Genitals In My Face, Pulled My Dress Up And Sodomized Me, Ex-Beauty Queen Accuses Former President Of Rape
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Jailed For Perverting Justice, Disbarred From Practising Law, Joseph Nwobike, Ex-Senior Advocate Of Nigeria, Still Working For AMCON
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Bloomberg Details How TY Danjuma Made Staggering Wealth From Oil, Says Retired General Worth $1.2 Billion
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
International President Buhari Signed Law Allowing Foreign Governments To Spy On, Intercept Communication Of Nigerians, Paradigm Initiative Claims
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
International Waitress Spits On Donald Trump’s Son At Chicago Bar, Arrested By Secret Service
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Travel Chopper Picks Up Passenger On Benin-Ore Road: Nigeria Aviation Authority Identifies Owner, Begins Investigation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Operatives Discover Drug Warehouse In NDLEA Chairman's Village
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Ghana Deports 17 Nigerian 'Yahoo Boys'
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Boko Haram, Nigerian Troops Fighting In Yobe
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Legal AMCON Seals Off Victory Park Estate In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Rape Of 2-year-old: Court Sends Chrisland Supervisor Back To Prison
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Buhari: How Could Onnoghen Sentence People To Death And Yet Fail To Declare Millions Of Dollars, Euros In His Bank Accounts?
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad