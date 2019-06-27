Don't Colonize Our People, Let Herdsmen Use Their Own Lands As Settlements - Midwest Movement

The federal government had said that in the next five years, the establishment of Ruga settlements would bring an end to the menace of open grazing by herdsmen, thereby, putting an end to herdsmen-farmers clashes

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 27, 2019

The Midwest Movement, an Edo/Delta group, has called on the Nigerian Government to stop its planned establishments of Ruga settlements for herdsmen in its region.

The group in a statement on Wednesday said although they were not against the Nigerian government providing for the needs of the herdsmen, the plan should be implemented in areas and lands that belong to the herdsmen. 

Last Tuesday, the federal government had said that in the next five years, the establishment of Ruga settlements would bring an end to the menace of open grazing by herdsmen, thereby, putting an end to herdsmen-farmers clashes in the country.

The plan by the government, however, was not well-received as all five South-east state governors, as well as governors Samuel Ortom of Benue, Darius Ishaku of Taraba and Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo rejected the settlements.

The group said: “The Midwest Movement totally and unequivocally rejects this brazen 21st century colonisation in its entirety.

“We call on the federal government to immediately rescind its planned veiled colonisation of our peoples while enjoining the governments of our home-states of Edo and Delta to reject same in clear and unequivocal terms.

“While not opposing the desire of the Federal Government to settle nomadic herdsmen (and any other such groups whatsoever), these should be done in areas and land that are native to such groups.

“The planned aggregation in whatever guise, of the lands of the 12 ethnic nationalities of the Midwest Region of Nigeria, without recourse to consultations with the traditional and bona fide owners, is akin to an invasion.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Buhari: How Could Onnoghen Sentence People To Death And Yet Fail To Declare Millions Of Dollars, Euros In His Bank Accounts?
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Afenifere To Osinbajo: 'Thou Shall Not Lie' And Stop Making Infuriating Comments
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Economy Tinubu To Buhari: You Know It, I Know It, There's Infrastructural Problem In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics My Monthly Salary Is N750,000, No Jumbo Pay In National Assembly, Senate President Lawan Claims
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Arms Recovery: Police Deny Receiving Guns From Ibikunle Amosun As APC Calls For His Arrest
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption State Governors Refused To Remit N3.4 Billion Deducted From Workers' Salaries, Says Pension Commission
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME He Rubbed His Genitals In My Face, Pulled My Dress Up And Sodomized Me, Ex-Beauty Queen Accuses Former President Of Rape
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Operatives Discover Drug Warehouse In NDLEA Chairman's Village
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption Bloomberg Details How TY Danjuma Made Staggering Wealth From Oil, Says Retired General Worth $1.2 Billion
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
International Waitress Spits On Donald Trump’s Son At Chicago Bar, Arrested By Secret Service
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Jailed For Perverting Justice, Disbarred From Practising Law, Joseph Nwobike, Ex-Senior Advocate Of Nigeria, Still Working For AMCON
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International President Buhari Signed Law Allowing Foreign Governments To Spy On, Intercept Communication Of Nigerians, Paradigm Initiative Claims
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Travel Chopper Picks Up Passenger On Benin-Ore Road: Nigeria Aviation Authority Identifies Owner, Begins Investigation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Ghana Deports 17 Nigerian 'Yahoo Boys'
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Boko Haram, Nigerian Troops Fighting In Yobe
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Rape Of 2-year-old: Court Sends Chrisland Supervisor Back To Prison
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Buhari: How Could Onnoghen Sentence People To Death And Yet Fail To Declare Millions Of Dollars, Euros In His Bank Accounts?
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Gunmen Abduct Driver In Ondo
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad