Kidnappers Of Ondo Driver Contact Family, Demand N5 Million Ransom

The vehicle of the driver abadoned by kidnappers before it was moved the Iju Divisional Police station

Kidnappers of a driver, Felix Akinde have demanded a ransom of N5 million.

Akinde was kidnapped on Tuesday along a bad portion of a road close to the NYSC farm in Iju/Ita ogbulu in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo state.

The victim was driving to Akure (from Ado-Ekiti) when he was kidnapped.

The driver who was driving alone in his Toyota Previa was intercepted and kidnapped by some gunmen around 5 am on the road.

He was swiftly dragged out of his vehicle and taken into the nearby bush along the road.

The driver is a member of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

Motorists travelling on the route immediately reported the case to the police who later moved the car to the Iju Divisional Police Station.

On Thursday, it was learned that the kidnappers contacted the family and leaders of NURTW in the state for the ransom.

Meanwhile, the Anti-kidnapping squad of the 32 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Owena Barracks in Akure and other security agencies have launched a manhunt for the kidnappers.

A family source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the kidnappers had contacted the family through telephone.

He explained that the abductors were demanding a ransom N5 million before they would free Akinde.

"The kidnappers contacted us and they are demanding a ransom of N5million before they would release him. They said that he (driver) is in the bush with them and they would only free him when we are ready to cooperate regarding payment of the ransom.

"As I speak with you, they have already used two different telephone lines to contact us demanding to know how much we have been able to raise.

"Although, we have met with family members, including some of his friends in the NURTW to help us out in raising the money, the N5 million is just too much for us. I don't know where they want us to get such a huge amount of money.

"We are still begging them," the source told SaharaReporters.

Also, one of the executive members of NURTW in Ondo state confirmed that the kidnappers had contacted the union and noted that money was being raised to pay the ransom.

"At least, we are pleading with them to spare the life our colleague and we have promised to raise some money along with the family in order to set him free," he said.

Femi Joseph, Police Public Relation Officers (PPRO) in the state said cops from the command had already swung into action and would soon arrest the kidnappers.