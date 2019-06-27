N500 Billion Scandal: CBN Governor, Emefiele Confirms Missing Money, Says Phone Bugged, Writes Police To Investigate Sahara Reporters

However, in a petition written by Emefiele to the Inspector General of Police, Emefiele once again confirmed that the audio was authentic and this time raised the alarm that his phone had been bugged

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 27, 2019

Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, has once again confirmed the authenticity of a report by SaharaReporters revealing that Emefiele and other top officials of the apex bank connived to conceal the N500 billion-scandal rocking the bank.

SaharaReporters had in May 2019 made public a phone conversation of Emefiele; his deputy, Edward Lametek Adamu; Director for Finance Dayo M. Arowosegbe including one of the Special Advisers to the CBN Governor, Emmanuel Ukeje discussing how to cover up the loss of over N500 billion stolen from the CBN in a private investment that went bust.

Two telephone audio tapes, exclusively obtained by SaharaReporters, revealed how the governor and top officials of the apex bank haggled over plots to conceal the loss of huge sums of monies in a Dubai investment, according to sources at the bank.

The CBN had previously said the audio conversation was genuine but no money was missing from the central bank. See Also CAUGHT ON TAPE: CBN Gov Emefiele And Top Officials Discuss How To Cover-Up N500bn They Stole -Part1 Breaking News CAUGHT ON TAPE: How Central Bank Governor Emefiele, Deputy Adamu And Top Officials Discussed How To Cover-Up N500bn Which They Stole From The CBN 0 Comments 1 Month Ago

Isaac Okorafor, Director Corporate Communications said: “The selective conversation being circulated was simply a discussion to ascertain why the auditors took that position and next steps to resolve it. Obviously, it soon became clear that a state government's loan cannot be classified as 'bad' or 'irrecoverable' when the state still exists and getting FAAC allocations.”

However, in a petition written by Emefiele to the Inspector General of Police, Emefiele once again confirmed that the audio was authentic and this time raised the alarm that his phone had been bugged as well as breach of security at the apex bank.

He also asked the Inspector General of Police to investigate the audio leak.

The petition, which was titled, ‘Security breach at the Central Bank of Nigeria – request for investigation’ read partly,: “it is apparent from the audio clips that my telephones including GSM and those of top officials of the Bank must have been bugged. This is no doubt a very disturbing development of monumental proportion and has very serious implications not only for the Bank as a central monetary authority but also the nation’s economy. It is also capable of tarnishing the image, good standing and integrity of the bank with the country’s development partners and eroding confidence in the economy.” See Also CAUGHT ON TAPE: CBN Gov Emefiele And Top Officials Discuss How To Cover-Up N500bn They Stole -Part1 Corruption UPDATE: CBN Admits Authenticity Of Audio Conversation Between Emefiele, Adamu And Top Officials Covering Up Stolen N500bn 0 Comments 1 Month Ago

Emefiele asked the police chief to unravel how his phone was bugged and who released his phone conversation.

“I request you kindly use your good office to unravel the circumstances surrounding the bugging and wiretapping of the Bank’s telephones and the release of my private/confidential telephone conversation with other top officials of the CBN to SaharaReporters.

“Find out how Sahara Reporters obtained the illegal wiretapped conversation and culprits behind the illegal acts.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME He Rubbed His Genitals In My Face, Pulled My Dress Up And Sodomized Me, Ex-Beauty Queen Accuses Former President Of Rape
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Operatives Discover Drug Warehouse In NDLEA Chairman's Village
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption Bloomberg Details How TY Danjuma Made Staggering Wealth From Oil, Says Retired General Worth $1.2 Billion
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Jailed For Perverting Justice, Disbarred From Practising Law, Joseph Nwobike, Ex-Senior Advocate Of Nigeria, Still Working For AMCON
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Ghana Deports 17 Nigerian 'Yahoo Boys'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Developer Defrauds 200 Accommodation Seekers In Lagos, Arrested By Police
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME He Rubbed His Genitals In My Face, Pulled My Dress Up And Sodomized Me, Ex-Beauty Queen Accuses Former President Of Rape
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Operatives Discover Drug Warehouse In NDLEA Chairman's Village
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption Bloomberg Details How TY Danjuma Made Staggering Wealth From Oil, Says Retired General Worth $1.2 Billion
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Chopper Picks Up Passenger On Benin-Ore Road: Nigeria Aviation Authority Identifies Owner, Begins Investigation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Jailed For Perverting Justice, Disbarred From Practising Law, Joseph Nwobike, Ex-Senior Advocate Of Nigeria, Still Working For AMCON
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Waitress Spits On Donald Trump’s Son At Chicago Bar, Arrested By Secret Service
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Ghana Deports 17 Nigerian 'Yahoo Boys'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International President Buhari Signed Law Allowing Foreign Governments To Spy On, Intercept Communication Of Nigerians, Paradigm Initiative Claims
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Boko Haram How We Overran Boko Haram In Yobe - Nigerian Troops
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Developer Defrauds 200 Accommodation Seekers In Lagos, Arrested By Police
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Father, 65, Rapes 5-year-old Daughter In Ekiti, Gives Her Alcohol To Drink
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Agriculture Don't Colonize Our People, Let Herdsmen Use Their Own Lands As Settlements - Midwest Movement
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad