State Governors Refused To Remit N3.4 Billion Deducted From Workers' Salaries, Says Pension Commission

A major item, which should occupy a pride of place during deliberations, was the recurring issue of uncredited remittances, which denied concerned employees the investment income that should have accrued to them.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 27, 2019

Nigeria's National Pension Commission says state governments operating the contributory pension scheme have refused to remit about N3.4 billion pension contributions deducted from their workers' monthly salaries into their retirement savings accounts with their pension fund administrators.

The acting Director General of the pension commission, Aisha Dahir-Umar, made this revelation during the second quarter consultative forum for states in Lagos on Wednesday.

She pointed out that N8.09 billion was remitted as pension contributions in the first quarter of 2019.

“Based on PFAs’ returns, over N3.4 billion pension contributions are uncredited into state employees’ RSAs as of May 31, 2019, and the age analysis showed that over 38 percent of this amount had been outstanding for over one year," Dahir-Umar revealed to the forum.

The pension commission boss, noted further that a major item, which should occupy a pride of place during deliberations, was the recurring issue of uncredited remittances, which denied concerned employees the investment income that should have accrued to them.

She added that it was heart-warming to observe the steady progress of the implementation of the CPS in the states, especially with regards to the remittance of pension contributions. 

The PenCom boss explained: “Returns submitted to the commission by the PFAs showed that over N8.09bn was remitted to them as pension contributions of state employees in the first quarter of 2019."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME He Rubbed His Genitals In My Face, Pulled My Dress Up And Sodomized Me, Ex-Beauty Queen Accuses Former President Of Rape
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Jailed For Perverting Justice, Disbarred From Practising Law, Joseph Nwobike, Ex-Senior Advocate Of Nigeria, Still Working For AMCON
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Bloomberg Details How TY Danjuma Made Staggering Wealth From Oil, Says Retired General Worth $1.2 Billion
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Operatives Discover Drug Warehouse In NDLEA Chairman's Village
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Ghana Deports 17 Nigerian 'Yahoo Boys'
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Rape Of 2-year-old: Court Sends Chrisland Supervisor Back To Prison
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME He Rubbed His Genitals In My Face, Pulled My Dress Up And Sodomized Me, Ex-Beauty Queen Accuses Former President Of Rape
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Jailed For Perverting Justice, Disbarred From Practising Law, Joseph Nwobike, Ex-Senior Advocate Of Nigeria, Still Working For AMCON
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Bloomberg Details How TY Danjuma Made Staggering Wealth From Oil, Says Retired General Worth $1.2 Billion
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
International President Buhari Signed Law Allowing Foreign Governments To Spy On, Intercept Communication Of Nigerians, Paradigm Initiative Claims
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
International Waitress Spits On Donald Trump’s Son At Chicago Bar, Arrested By Secret Service
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Travel Chopper Picks Up Passenger On Benin-Ore Road: Nigeria Aviation Authority Identifies Owner, Begins Investigation
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Operatives Discover Drug Warehouse In NDLEA Chairman's Village
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Ghana Deports 17 Nigerian 'Yahoo Boys'
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Boko Haram, Nigerian Troops Fighting In Yobe
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Legal AMCON Seals Off Victory Park Estate In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Rape Of 2-year-old: Court Sends Chrisland Supervisor Back To Prison
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Buhari: How Could Onnoghen Sentence People To Death And Yet Fail To Declare Millions Of Dollars, Euros In His Bank Accounts?
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad