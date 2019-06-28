10 Corpers To Repeat Service Year In Ondo





The National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) has sanctioned 17 out of the 1,712 corps members for the 2018 Batch B (Stream I) deployed to Ondo State for their service year.

Grace Akpabio NYSC Coordinator in the State made the disclosure while presenting certificates to the corps members who had completed their one-year mandatory service.

Mrs. Akpabio said out of the 17, ten corps member would repeat their service year for abscondment while the remaining seven will have their service year extended.

According to her, the erring corps members were found wanting and engaged in the acts of indiscipline which is against the NYSC code and ethics.

Akpabio noted that the NYSC has invested in the future of the corps members with the various skills and vocations learnt during their service year.

"Your service year has provided you with a lifetime opportunity to make a decent living from your sweat and stay away from sharp practices.

"So, you are leaving behind legacies that will stand the test of time and I am confident that fitting into the society will not pose any challenge or threat to you," she said.

