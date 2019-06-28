Air Crash Averted In Kenya: 15 Planes Put On Hold In Air As Airport Suffers Power Outage

Kenya Airways planes are seen parked at the Jomo Kenyatta International airport near Kenya's capital Nairobi, April 28, 2016



Kenya's aviation authority (KCAA) has explained what caused diversions and delays at the country's main international airport in the capital, Nairobi.

In a statement, the KCAA claimed that "an Uninterrupted Power Supply unit for the Radar... encountered a fault. The Radar was turned off to allow for a replacement".

Operations were disrupted for 95 minutes to make sure that passengers were safe, it adds.

Two flights were diverted and 15 were put in a holding pattern in the air while the problem was sorted out.

