'Be Happy A Man Of God Disvirgined You', Busola Dakolo, Wife of Timi Dakolo, Narrates How Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Raped Her

Busola Dakolo, popular photographer and wife of musician Timi Dakolo has accused Biodun Fatoyinbo, Pastor Commonwealth of Zion (COZA) of raping her as a young virgin girl.

The allegation is coming weeks after her husband Timi Dakolo in a series of posts on Instagram called out the Abuja based pastor for serially molesting women in the church.

Narrating her ordeal in an exclusive interview with Chude Jidenowo, co-founder of Red Media, Dakolo said, "There was no GSM then. I didn't know and he came to my house. My house then, the gate was opened but the living room is where you just knock the door and someone will come downstairs and open the door. However, my mum had travelled with my younger sister. It was just I and my elder sister at home. See Also Christianity Timi Dakolo Calls Out COZA Pastor Fatoyinbo Over Sex With Church Members

"The house was a duplex so big that if you are in a room upstairs you won't know what's going on downstairs. So I came down normally, it was 6:30 am to 7 am pretty early, and I heard a knock. Ah, who's that, Pastor Biodun. I couldn't say anything because what he doing here this early?.

"Immediately I opened the door, he just pushed me. He didn't say anything, didn't utter any word, he just pushed me to one of the chairs in my living room and I saw him, he was removing his belt.

"So I was like what? And he said, 'keep quiet, do what I want and you will be fine'. At this point, a whole lot was going on in my head because he was someone I had put up here and I thought was really really concerned about me. I had already filled him in the place of a father that could speak to me, guide me and he was there about to do something I did not believe.

"When I was about to react, he covered my mouth and when he did he said, Busola, listen to me and you will be fine, just do what I want you to do.

"I didn't struggle, I just left him and he brought out his penis. I was wearing a nightgown and pant, he pulled down my pant found difficulty to enter I was grunting, I would cry and he eventually penetrated, blood dropped on the floor.

"At that point, he finished what he wanted to do, had an orgasm and he zipped up. He left me there, I just sat on the floor and he went out.

"It looks just like an event but after that whole lot damaged within me. He entered his car, came back with Crest a soft drink with green content. It was already opened so he just poured it in my mouth and I had to swallow as he did that.

"He tapped me and said, you should be happy I'm the one that did this to you and he said I'll see you and he left.

"He said, 'be happy a man of God did this to you, disvirgined you'. At this point he was already a pastor in Ilorin, his wife had given birth to their first child Shindara and I was in the choir."

When SaharaReporters called Pastor Fatoyinbo, his number was not reachable. An email of inquiry sent to [email protected] also remained unanswered at the time of filing this report.