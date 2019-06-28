Intelligence Expert To Buhari Government: I See Problems Arising Giving Herdsmen Settlements

Security and defence intelligence expert, Group Captain Felix Iheanacho (retd.) has warned the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government on the dangers of the proposed Ruga settlement for herdsmen.

“We have been seeing reactions. Most of the communities and areas where these settlements are proposed are already expressing resentment about the plan.

“I, therefore, think it deserves to be looked into. We need to review that plan because I see it as not a welcome initiative by those communities they are intended for.

“I can see some problems arising therefrom if we do that without carrying those communities along with us,” Iheanacho said.

He stated this while appearing as a guest on ChannelsTV’s Politics Today.

According to him, the communities meant to host herdsmen are not favourably disposed to the settlement plans, suggesting that problems could arise if the federal government goes ahead with the plan.

When asked if the problem arose from the timing of the proposal or the idea, the security expert said: “It is not just the timing. It is also the idea because we are looking at modernity. Culture is not static; culture is dynamic.

Iheanacho, however, urged the government to synchronize its farming methods in line with international best practices.

Speaking on recent attacks that that ravaged parts of the country leading to the several losses of lives and properties, the intelligence analyst said the nation lacks the political will to address the situation.

He, therefore, urged the political class to do more.

“We need to develop the necessary political will and we also need to show concrete action to make sure that we stem this tide of insecurity,” the security expert added.

His warning came two days after the Nigerian government announced it had begun to establish settlements for herdsmen in 12 pilot states nationwide.

The Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mohammadu Umar, had explained that the farm settlements when fully established would address the incessant clashes between Fulani cattle rearers and farmers.