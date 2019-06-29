Boko Haram Takes Over Nigerian Navy Base On Lake Chad

Four of the naval officers captured alive were made to introduce themselves while being recorded before they were eventually executed by the terrorist group.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 29, 2019

 

The video showed some members of the terrorist group jubilating in one of the ships belonging to the Nigerian Navy in Lake Chad.

They shot into the air as a sign of victory, chanting "Allah Akbar" (God is the greatest).

Four of the naval officers captured alive were made to introduce themselves while being recorded before they were eventually executed by the terrorist group.

Three of the naval officers introduced themselves as Ebirek Adewale with official number X12907, Muhammed Muhammed, and Aliyu Adamu, an excavator operator.

The fourth naval officers in the video released by the terrorist group said, “I was drafted from naval Air Wing, Port Harcourt, under the command of Nigerian Navy Ship Pathfinder to Naval Base, Lake Chad, Baga, Borno State.

“Our base was attacked on the 26th to 27th. We are on our way to escape. I was captured by the Army Kalaifa (sic) and now we are under their detention as prisoners of war.”

The insurgent group in the new video documentary released footage of the victories it has recorded in a series of attacks against the Nigerian military.

The video showed different gun battles between the insurgent group and the military with the Boko Haram group having the upper hand. 

The Boko Haram sects also showed some armoured personnel carrier, guns and other battle arms taken from the military.

Another part of the video showed the insurgent group setting ablaze a Nigerian flag and that of the Nigerian Army in a camp of the Brigade Multinational Joint Task Force, Baga, Borno State.

The insurgent group also showed its members overrunning the base, killing all military personnel around and taking over all cars and arsenal belonging to the Nigerian Army.

The Nigerian government has on different occasions claimed victory against the terrorist group saying the terrorist group had been confined to the outskirt of Borno.

This claim is, however, contradictory to the daily killings by the insurgent group in different parts of Borno with the latest being the overrunning of a military base in Yobe State.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Video Of Governor Dancing: Ayade Allegedly Bars Journalists From State House
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insurgency Al-Shabaab Executes Man, 75, Who Married Mother, Daughter
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram How We Killed Several Boko Haram Terrorists, Destroyed Part Of Their Sambisa Settlement -Nigerian Air Force
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Ethiopia Ethiopia Bodyguard Who Shot And Killed Country's Army Chief In Attempted Coup Plot Identified
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Intelligence Expert To Buhari Government: I See Problems Arising Giving Herdsmen Settlements
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Environment Herdsmen: Plateau Group Rejects Buhari's Ruga Settlements, Says It Will Worsen Farmer-Herder Clashes
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News How Abba Kyari Revoked Buhari’s Directive To Recall Retired Nigerian Ambassadors
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Christianity COZA's Pastor Folarin Ogunsola, Wole Soetan Knew Biodun Fatoyinbo Raped Me, Busola Dakolo Claims
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Islam Small Trouble In Big Kano: Emir Sanusi Sacks Jumat Mosque Imam
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerians On Twitter Mobilize #ChurchToo Protest Against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Technician Beheaded, Mutilated Body Parts Thrown On Street
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Scandal 'Be Happy A Man Of God Disvirgined You', Busola Dakolo, Wife of Timi Dakolo, Narrates How Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Raped Her
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Ethiopia Nigerian Government Warns Citizens Of Carrying More Than $3,000 To Ethiopia
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian, Ayoola Adisa Ajayi, 31, Arrested In US For Kidnapping, Killing University Student
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Video Of Governor Dancing: Ayade Allegedly Bars Journalists From State House
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Christianity Rape Allegation: Reno Omokri Defends COZA Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, Says Rape Story Of Busola Dakolo Does Not Add Up
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Scandal 'I Have Never Raped Before', Says Pastor Fatoyinbo As He Denies Rape Allegations
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity Christian Association Of Nigeria Distances Itself From COZA Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Rape Scandal
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad