BREAKING: Ondo Statistician General Office Gutted By Fire

The statistician general's office which is a metre away from the Governor's Office in Alagbaka, Akure was razed at the midnight of Saturday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 29, 2019

 

Ondo State's office of the Statistician General has been gutted by fire.

The statistician general's office which is a metre away from the Governor's Office in Alagbaka, Akure was razed at the midnight of Saturday.

Our correspondent reports that the items razed by the inferno included - files and confidential documents electronics, furniture among others. 

A staff of the office, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told SaharaReporters that the cause of the fire could not be ascertained as of press time.

"With what we noticed this morning, it shows the inferno happening at the midnight because of the extent of the damages at the office. 

"Although, we noticed the incident around 6 am today (Saturday) and as at now no one can ascertain the cause of the fire," he said.

Details later...

