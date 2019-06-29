Christian Association Of Nigeria Distances Itself From COZA Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Rape Scandal



The Christian Association of Nigeria, (CAN) has distanced itself from the rape scandal rocking the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) and its founder, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo.

CAN President, Rev. Supo Ayoukunle, said the association did not have the authority to look into the matter.

It will be recalled that Busola Dakolo, a popular photographer and wife of Timi Dakolo accused Pastor Fatoyinbo of raping her twice as a young girl.

However, Fatoyinbo denied the allegation in a statement issued out and posted on his Instagram page stating that he would press charges against Busola Dakolo, her husband and others involved directly and indirectly in the rape accusation.

While reacting to the issue, the CAN president's media aide, Pastor Oladeji Adebayo, said CAN would not interfere in the matter as it only serves as a mouthpiece between the church and the government.

“I am sorry CAN does not intervene in how churches are running. Churches belong to denominations and these are the two bodies that regulate how pastors run their ministries, not CAN. CAN deal with intrareligious matters and stands between the church and the government,“ he told New Telegraph.

