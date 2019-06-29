Nigerian, Ayoola Adisa Ajayi, 31, Arrested In US For Kidnapping, Killing University Student

A man who police said she met up with on June 17 in a North Salt Lake park was arrested in connection with the death of 23-year-old Mackenzie Lueck.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 29, 2019

 

After an exhaustive weeklong investigation, Salt Lake police somberly announced Friday that they believe a University of Utah student missing since June 17 was murdered.

A man who police said she met up with on June 17 in a North Salt Lake park was arrested in connection with the death of 23-year-old Mackenzie Lueck.

Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown announced in a press conference on Friday that Ayoola Adisa Ajayi, 31, of Salt Lake City, has been charged with aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping, obstruction of justice, and desecration of a body.

"It is with a heavy heart that I address you today," Brown said in announcing the arrest.

“The man charged with these horrific and tragic crimes is the person of interest” referenced at Thursday’s press conference, Brown said on Friday.

“I will not be saying the killer’s name again.”

Brown further said Ajayi claimed he last communicated with Lueck on June 16 and denied seeing photos or her online profiles, which evidence found on his devices disputes.

The police chief also said that neighbors observed the suspect burning something in his backyard.

Ajayi was taken into custody at 9:20 am at an apartment complex at 1028 S. West Temple by a SWAT team.

He was later booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping, desecration of a human body and obstruction of justice.

He is being held without bail.

The SWAT team had Ajayi exit an apartment at gunpoint and walk toward waiting officers with his hands on his head.

In a picture of the arrest, it appears Ajayi is talking to someone on his cellphone.

Salt Lake police confirmed Friday that at some point, the SWAT team talked to him by phone to have him come out of the apartment.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Christianity Rape Allegation: Reno Omokri Defends COZA Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, Says Rape Story Of Busola Dakolo Does Not Add Up
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Technician Beheaded, Mutilated Body Parts Thrown On Street
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Billionaire Kidnapper’s Trial: Prosecution To Invite Femi Falana As Witness In Case Against Evans
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME President Buhari: Nigeria Can't Fight Transnational Crimes Alone
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kill University Worker In Calabar, Snatch Wife's Phone
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kidnap Porole, Leader Of Movement For The Survival Of The Ogoni People
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News How Abba Kyari Revoked Buhari’s Directive To Recall Retired Nigerian Ambassadors
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Scandal 'Be Happy A Man Of God Disvirgined You', Busola Dakolo, Wife of Timi Dakolo, Narrates How Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Raped Her
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerians On Twitter Mobilize #ChurchToo Protest Against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Christianity Rape Allegation: Reno Omokri Defends COZA Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, Says Rape Story Of Busola Dakolo Does Not Add Up
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Christianity COZA's Pastor Folarin Ogunsola, Wole Soetan Knew Biodun Fatoyinbo Raped Me, Busola Dakolo Claims
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Scandal 'I Have Never Raped Before', Says Pastor Fatoyinbo As He Denies Rape Allegations
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Technician Beheaded, Mutilated Body Parts Thrown On Street
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Video Of Governor Dancing: Ayade Allegedly Bars Journalists From State House
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Ethiopia Ethiopia Bodyguard Who Shot And Killed Country's Army Chief In Attempted Coup Plot Identified
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Islam Small Trouble In Big Kano: Emir Sanusi Sacks Jumat Mosque Imam
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insurgency Al-Shabaab Executes Man, 75, Who Married Mother, Daughter
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Yoruba Council Of Elders Suspends Indefinitely Secretary, Dr. Kunle Olajide For Gross Misconduct
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad