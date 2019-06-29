Nigerian, Ayoola Adisa Ajayi, 31, Arrested In US For Kidnapping, Killing University Student

After an exhaustive weeklong investigation, Salt Lake police somberly announced Friday that they believe a University of Utah student missing since June 17 was murdered.

A man who police said she met up with on June 17 in a North Salt Lake park was arrested in connection with the death of 23-year-old Mackenzie Lueck.

Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown announced in a press conference on Friday that Ayoola Adisa Ajayi, 31, of Salt Lake City, has been charged with aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping, obstruction of justice, and desecration of a body.

"It is with a heavy heart that I address you today," Brown said in announcing the arrest.

“The man charged with these horrific and tragic crimes is the person of interest” referenced at Thursday’s press conference, Brown said on Friday.

“I will not be saying the killer’s name again.”

Brown further said Ajayi claimed he last communicated with Lueck on June 16 and denied seeing photos or her online profiles, which evidence found on his devices disputes.

The police chief also said that neighbors observed the suspect burning something in his backyard.

Ajayi was taken into custody at 9:20 am at an apartment complex at 1028 S. West Temple by a SWAT team.

He was later booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping, desecration of a human body and obstruction of justice.

He is being held without bail.

The SWAT team had Ajayi exit an apartment at gunpoint and walk toward waiting officers with his hands on his head.

In a picture of the arrest, it appears Ajayi is talking to someone on his cellphone.

Salt Lake police confirmed Friday that at some point, the SWAT team talked to him by phone to have him come out of the apartment.