Osinbajo Not Supervising Ruga Settlements – Laolu Akande

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has denied supervising the establishment of the Ruga settlements, contrary to the claim by the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association.

According to a statement signed by Laolu Akande, spokesman for Osinbajo, the Ruga initiative is different from the National Livestock Transformation Plan approved by state governors, under the auspices of the National Economic Council (NEC).

The council, which is chaired by the vice president, had on January 17, 2019, approved the plan based on the recommendations of its technical committee.

Akande further stated that the scheme is to be implemented in seven pilot states on the frontlines of the farmer-herder crises which include Adamawa, Benue, Kaduna, Plateau, Nasarawa, Taraba and Zamfara.

Other states such as Katsina, Kano, Kogi, Kwara, Ondo, and Edo have also indicated readiness to implement the plan.

“The plan has six pillars through which it aims to transform the livestock production system in Nigeria along market-oriented value chain while ensuring an atmosphere of peace and justice.

“The six key pillars include: economic investment, conflict resolution, justice and peace, humanitarian relief and early recovery, human capital development and cross-cutting issues such as gender, youth, research and information and strategic communication,” the statement read.

Akande insisted that the federal government would not impose the initiative on any state government regarding its land.

The statement came in the wake of protests by various communities in Benue State against the planned Ruga Farm settlement in the state.