Tinubu 2023 Presidential Ambition: Ohanaeze Chief Urges APC National Leader To Be Less Ambitious, Controversial

Chuks Ibegbu, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has asked Bola Tinubu, a national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to jettison his purported 2023 presidential ambition.

Ibegbu, who made the group’s position known in an interview with reporters on Friday, in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, urged the ex-Lagos state governor to rather form a non-governmental organization (NGO), to assist poor Nigerians.

It will be recalled that Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe, former Minister of Works, had declared Bola Tinubu was the best person to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

The former minister, who recently dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said he was going to throw his weight behind the former governor to emerge president in 2023.

“I have been reading and watching a lot of comments about it. I believe 2023 should be thrown open. Nobody should be shut out. There is nothing wrong about South-west showing interest. We are talking about democracy,” said Ogunlewe.

However, Ibegbu said, “This is the time for him and other Nigerians that made their wealth solely from Nigeria's politics, to pay back to the society what they milked directly and indirectly. I wonder why and how Tinubu could nurse such ambition when the South East and the third leg of Nigeria is yet to occupy the position.

“I laud Tinubu’s courage and efforts to deepen the democratic space from the June 12 days, but it appears diminishing return is now setting in. I think it’s high time for him to help build an equitable and just Nigeria.

“He should be less controversial and less ambitious, so that, those who cherish his doggedness will not abandon him in the years ahead. Let him listen to the voices of wisdom from Yoruba land. You know our Yoruba brothers are known as arbiters of fairness and justice.”