Tinubu 2023 Presidential Ambition: Ohanaeze Chief Urges APC National Leader To Be Less Ambitious, Controversial

- Says Tinubu should use wealth to form NGO

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 29, 2019

 

Chuks Ibegbu, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has asked Bola Tinubu, a national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to jettison his purported 2023 presidential ambition.

Ibegbu, who made the group’s position known in an interview with reporters on Friday, in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, urged the ex-Lagos state governor to rather form a non-governmental organization (NGO), to assist poor Nigerians.

It will be recalled that Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe, former Minister of Works, had declared Bola Tinubu was the best person to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

The former minister, who recently dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said he was going to throw his weight behind the former governor to emerge president in 2023.

“I have been reading and watching a lot of comments about it. I believe 2023 should be thrown open. Nobody should be shut out. There is nothing wrong about South-west showing interest. We are talking about democracy,” said Ogunlewe.

However, Ibegbu said, “This is the time for him and other Nigerians that made their wealth solely from Nigeria's politics, to pay back to the society what they milked directly and indirectly. I wonder why and how Tinubu could nurse such ambition when the South East and the third leg of Nigeria is yet to occupy the position.

“I laud Tinubu’s courage and efforts to deepen the democratic space from the June 12 days, but it appears diminishing return is now setting in. I think it’s high time for him to help build an equitable and just Nigeria.

“He should be less controversial and less ambitious, so that, those who cherish his doggedness will not abandon him in the years ahead. Let him listen to the voices of wisdom from Yoruba land. You know our Yoruba brothers are known as arbiters of fairness and justice.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Ethiopia Ethiopia Bodyguard Who Shot And Killed Country's Army Chief In Attempted Coup Plot Identified
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Fintiri Revokes Lands Allocated To APC Chair, Bindow Cronies
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Elections 2019 Presidential Election: Court Dismisses President Buhari, INEC's Application
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Environment Herdsmen: Plateau Group Rejects Buhari's Ruga Settlements, Says It Will Worsen Farmer-Herder Clashes
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News N2.5 Billion Fraud: Abuja High Court Summons Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity Wike, Short In Intellect, Long In Impunity Over Comment That Rivers Is A Christian State - Muslim Group
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Scandal 'Be Happy A Man Of God Disvirgined You', Busola Dakolo, Wife of Timi Dakolo, Narrates How Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Raped Her
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Christianity Rape Allegation: Reno Omokri Defends COZA Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, Says Rape Story Of Busola Dakolo Does Not Add Up
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Scandal 'I Have Never Raped Before', Says Pastor Fatoyinbo As He Denies Rape Allegations
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerians On Twitter Mobilize #ChurchToo Protest Against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Ethiopia Ethiopia Bodyguard Who Shot And Killed Country's Army Chief In Attempted Coup Plot Identified
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News How Abba Kyari Revoked Buhari’s Directive To Recall Retired Nigerian Ambassadors
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Fintiri Revokes Lands Allocated To APC Chair, Bindow Cronies
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Insurgency Al-Shabaab Executes Man, 75, Who Married Mother, Daughter
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Education Nigerians Ranked Fifth Among African Students In Germany
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption Unlawful Enrichment: Court Dismisses Ajumogobia's Objection, Orders Her Trial
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Elections 2019 Presidential Election: Court Dismisses President Buhari, INEC's Application
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Drugs TOXIC TABLETS, COUNTERFEIT PILLS (1): Killer Drugs That Damage Nigerians’ Health
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad