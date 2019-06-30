BREAKING: Kidnappers Free Ondo Driver After Receiving N5 Million

Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Undie Adie

Felix Akinde, the Commercial driver who was kidnapped on Akure/Ikere road has been released.

Mr. Akinde was set free on Saturday midnight after spending four nights in captivity, and with his abductors.

SaharaReporters gathered that his release followed series of negotiations between the driver's family and the kidnappers.

A source who confirmed the release of Mr. Akinde to SaharaReporters on Sunday night, said the driver was set free by his kidnappers along the bush path on the Akure/Ado road.

He also disclosed that the total sum of Five hundred thousand naira was paid by the families before he could be free from captivity.

"He (Akinde) was released Saturday evening by his abductors, and we all saw him looking rough and dirty.

"The driver was released after those kidnappers negotiated ransom with his family members and the union.

"I wish you could see how the driver was terribly flogged and beaten wit some bruises all over his body.

"Don't forget that the hoodlums first requested five million naira but later beat it down to a sum of N2 million.

"Later on Friday, they called in again and asked his family to pay the sum of N1 million but they all pleaded to pay five hundred thousand naira.

"I am aware that one of his brothers in the family drove down to dropped the ransom at a location as directed by the abductors," the source said.

Mr. Akinde was kidnapped last Tuesday along Iju/Ita ogbolu road.

The abduction of Mr. Akinde, who is a membe of National Union of Road Transport Workers sparked reaction from residents of Ondo and Ekiti on the spate of insecurity in the states.

Earlier on Thursday, the kidnappers had demanded a sum of N5 million as ransom from Mr. Akinde's family.

It was authoritatively gathered that the ransom was later reduced to N2 million after series of negotiation.

Femi Joseph, spokesman for police in Ondo State confirmed the release of Mr. Akinde in a telephone chat.

Mr. Joseph, however, added that the officers of the police command are working in collaborations with other sister security agencies in the state to arrest the perpetrators.