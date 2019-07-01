Big Brother Naija To Air For One Extra Week

Organisers of reality show Big Brother Naija has announced that the show’s fourth edition will be extended by one extra week taking the new season to 99 days in total.

In a statement obtained by Sahara Reporters, the live show will see 21 new housemates struggle for the prize money of N60 million plus other benefits.

The show which premiered yesterday was hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu who announced that this season of the show is tagged, “Pepper Dem”.

The new housemates bound for BBNaija household-name stardom include Seyi, Esther, Ella, Frodd, Omashola, Avala, Khafi, Ike, Tuoyo, Kimoprah, Isilomo, Jackye, Khafi, Nelson, Sir Dee, Thelma, Gedoni, Diane, Mercy, Tacha, Mike and Jeff.

So far into the competition, Khafi, a 29-year-old woman has been getting great reviews as viewers are commenting on her prowess and background as a police officer.

Viewers were given a truly Nigerian musical experience with Burna Boys’ hits like ‘Dangote’, ‘On the low’ and ‘Killin dem’’.

One of the major highlights of the night included Teni’s performance of her hit song, ‘Uyo Meyo’ which had fans enraptured as they welcomed more housemates.

Speaking on the return of the highly-anticipated reality show, here’s what John Ugbe, C.E.O. of Multichoice had to say, “We’re proud of the work everyone has delivered to bring this hsow to viewers’ television screens and devices. Our customers are in for a treat and this season is going to be even bigger and hotter and more importantly, it’s taking place right here in Nigeria.”