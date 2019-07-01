BREAKING: Fatoyinbo Steps Down As Senior Pastor Of COZA

Biodun Fatoyinbo, Founder and Senior Pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, has stepped down from his position in the church.

This is coming a day after a massive protest was staged at his Lagos and Abuja churches after Busola Dakolo revealed Fatoyinbo raped her multiple times.

Fatoyinbo disclosed this in a statement asking the people to pray for him as he claimed not to “understand all that is happening.”

The statement reads, “The past few days have been sobering for me. I have taken time to pray and seek spiritual counsel from Christian leaders around the world who feel very concerned about the ongoing reports in the media. I have solicited their guidance on actions I should take that are honouring to our Lord Jesus Christ and the work He has called me to do.

“Drawing from their counsel and that of the leadership of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly and owing to my love for God’s work and the sacred honour of my calling, I have decided to take a leave of absence from the pulpit of church.

“Although it would break my heart to tatters to stay a day without doing ministry, I believe it is the right thing to do at this time. It is in the interest of the flock of Christ that issues concerning me do not become a distraction to their worship of their Lord.

“This step enables me to submit to the concerns of my spiritual mentors as they consider all the issues that have been raised against me.

“My confidence in the Lord remains unwavering. Though I do not understand all that is happening, I trust the Lord to lead and guide me one step at a time. Kindly pray for me and the congregation of COZA as we seek the face of the Lord during these turbulent times.”

Though he claimed to have listened to his mentors who advised him to take the decision, it was gathered that he was forced to step down to enable investigation and reduce public outcry on the rape allegations.

Poju Oyemade, Senior Pastor Covenant Christian Centre and Convener The Platform Nigeria, had revealed that he contacted “spiritual leader in the Body of Christ I believe Pastor Biodun defers in authority to,” and they compelled him to step down and cancel his annual Seven Days of Glory.

Oyemade said, “I immediately contacted the spiritual leader in the Body of Christ I believe Pastor Biodun defers in authority to, to wade into the issue and bring about a decision.

“He informed me his position. It was that Pastor Biodun should first step down from the pulpit indefinitely, suspend 7days of glory and make a public statement. These he made known to him directly in an hour.

“This should serve as the first step. He informed me that was the position and asked my opinion.

We had 3 objectives in mind: Justice, Healing and Redemption.”

Fatoyinbo had in the church service on Sunday announced the cancellation of the Seven Days of Glory.