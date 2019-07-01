Buhari Ruga Settlements, Misplacement Of Priority -Taraba Group

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 01, 2019

Youths in Jalingo, Taraba state, have taken to the streets, rejecting the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government's planned Ruga settlements in the state.

Comrade Udi Adamu, Chairman of National Youths Council of Nigeria (NYCN), led the protest, saying: "Ruga is a misplacement of priority in the face of poverty, insecurity, armed banditry and unemployment."

The federal government's National Livestock Transformation Scheme plans to establish ranches in Lau, Zing, Ibi and Sarduana local government areas of the state.

Adamu further said, "Ruga settlement scheme is a threat to tribes in Taraba state and the Nation at large...the whole idea is to grab lands from the original inhabitants for the benefit of the fulanis."

The protesting youths insisted that the ranching model proposed by Governor Darius Ishaku was the panacea to real peace in the state.

"Taraba people are opposed to ruga," Adamu added.

They, therefore, urged the state government to enforce the anti-open grazing and ranching law established in 2017.

