Gunmen Kill Cop, Pregnant Woman In Early Morning Police Station Attack In Nigeria

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 01, 2019

In an early morning attack on a police station in Bayelsa State, around 2 am, some gunmen killed a policeman and a pregnant woman.

The station is located at Aguduma Ekpetiama community, a suburb of Yenagoa, the state capital.

The incident occurred about 2 am eon Monday July 1, 2019.

The motive for the attack is not known but it was alleged the gunmen carted away weapons from the police station.

Udengs Eradiri, the commissioner for Youth Development, visited the scene condemned the attack.

Police authorities have yet to comment on the attack and killing.

The police spokesman told SaharaReporters no comment at the moment.

