Police Launch Manhunt For Cop Killers In Bayelsa Police Station Attack

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 01, 2019

The Nigerian Police Force has ordered a massive manhunt to apprehend gunmen who attacked a police station in Bayelsa state on Monday.

Details of the directive were made known by DSP Frank Mba, Police Public Relations Officer on Monday in Abuja.

Mba said, "Following the attack on Agudama Ekpetiama Police Station, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, by gunmen, in the early hours of today, July 1, 2019, the Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni has ordered a massive manhunt for the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

"The IGP condemns the attack which resulted in the death of the Divisional Police Officer, SP Ola Rosanla with three (3) other police officers and left two (2) others injured. He pledges that no stone will be left unturned towards apprehending the perpetrators and bringing them to book. 

"Meanwhile, the IGP has ordered the immediate deployment of crack detectives from the IGP-Intelligence Response Unit (IRT), the forensic and homicide sections of the FCID and Special Operatives of the Marine Police Department to Yenagoa to complement the efforts of the Bayelsa Police Command in carrying out a discrete investigation into the unfortunate incident. 

"The IGP, while paying tribute to the fallen heroes, condoles the families of the four cops who paid the supreme price in the service of their fatherland, describing the incident as a classic example of the risk and sacrifices the police are exposed to in their daily task of protecting our homeland. 

"The IGP enjoins the Agudama Ekpetiama community and the entire people of Bayelsa State to remain calm and to avail the olice with credible information that will help the law enforcement agencies towards apprehending the criminals."

