BREAKING: Nnamdi Kanu And Sowore Meet In New York, Vow To End Domination And Oppression In Nigeria

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra and Omoyele Sowore, candidate of the African Action Congress in the 2019 general elections have met in New York to strategize on what they describe as injustice in Nigeria.

The duo made their position known on Tuesday in New York after a series of closed door meetings.

In a Facebook live session to address the public, Sowore said, "We met to talk about things we've both been passionate about but on a different plane and we respect those boundaries but we've had very useful conversations today so that everybody that is aspiring for a fair and just society can come together and rise up now and bring an end to the sorrow and suffering and the domination and the oppression that has become almost synonymous with our generation and our genes in Nigeria.

"Those of you out there who think we have big differences and that we can't talk, know that when people have revolutionary minds, these minds meet and bodies eventually meet."

On his part, the IPOB leader hailed the meeting describing it as liberation for those trapped in the contraption called Nigeria.

Kanu said, "I met with my good friend Sowore and it has yielded today a confirmation that people can come together.

"There isn't much of a difference for what we are fighting for because we are fighting for justice. We know and hope that the people that found themselves today trapped in that contraption called Nigeria will one day be free and it takes people to do it.

"I doubt it comes from heaven and we have to do it, we have decided to do it and it must be done."