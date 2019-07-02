Court Remands Herbalist Who Defrauded Victims Of N30 Million By Impersonating Femi Adesina, Ex-NNPC Boss Baru

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 02, 2019

The Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin has denied the bail application of one Jamiu Isiaka, a herbalist, who was charged for committing a fraud of N30 million.

The herbalist was brought to court on Monday on a-four-count charge bordering on fraud, conspiracy and impersonating some senior government officials including the then-Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Dr Maikanti Baru, Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Mr Femi Adeshina, a national commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Amina Zakari among others.

The herbalist reportedly sent several documents, which he claimed emanated from the NNPC and had the names of some top government functionaries like, the GMD of NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, National Commissioner with the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mrs. Amina Zakari, among others in order to defraud a Korean National.

Justice Mahmood Abdulgafar turned down the bail application filed by Isiaka’s lawyer.

Abdulgafar in his order said Isiaka, who pleaded not guilty to the four charges, “did not furnish this honourable court with material evidence as to why the court's discretion should be exercised in his favour and accordingly denied bail."

He also added that he failed to show to the court enough proof of why he should be granted bail.

The accused person is to remain in Mandala prison pending the hearing and determination of the matter.

The Judge however ordered for accelerated hearing of the case and adjourned till 9th of July, 2019 for further hearing.

SaharaReporters, New York

