ICPC Re-arraigns NBC DG On N2.5 Billion Fraud

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) has re-arraigned Director General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) Moddibbo Kawu before a Federal High Court over alleged fraud in the handling of N2.5 billion part of seed grant for Digital Switch-Over (DSO) project of the Federal Government.

Kawu was re-arraigned with three others alleged to have been involved in the mismanagement of the said sum.

They are Pinnacle Communications Limited, its Chairman Lucky Omoluwa and the firm’s Chief Operating Officer, Dipo Onifade.

They all pleaded not guilty when the amended charges were read out to them.

The ICPC had previously arraigned Kawu on May 3, 2019 on a 12-count charge with the judge granting each of the accused a bail of N100 million and two sureties.

The presiding judge, Justice Giwa-Ogunbanjo faulted the prosecutor for the delay in filing a report of its verification of the information supplied by the sureties presented by the defendants while halting proceeding insisting that the prosecutor must comply with the court’s order.

At the resumption of proceedings, the judge adjourned the matter till Thursday for the hearing of a motion by the defence, challenging the additional proof of evidence filed by the prosecution.