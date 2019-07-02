Kidnapped Buhari’s In-law Regains Freedom, Katsina Village Jubilates

It was gathered that the community erupted in jubilation as they heard the news of his freedom

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 02, 2019

Alhaji Musa Umar, the District Head of Daura, has been freed after spending two months in kidnappers den.

Umar, who is also an in-law to President Muhammadu Buhari was kidnapped at his home on 1st of May.

His release was confirmed by SP Gambo Isah, Spokesman for Katsina Police Command in the early morning of Tuesday.

He said, “Magajin Garin Daura has been rescued. Congratulations to the entire people of Daura and Katsina state in general. Details follow.”

It was gathered that the community erupted in jubilation as they heard the news of his freedom.

Detail of his release is yet to be made known to the public and it could not be ascertained how much was paid as ransom.

SaharaReporters had reported how gunmen stormed the house of Umar about 7 pm and took him away.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Fatoyinbo Steps Down As Senior Pastor Of COZA
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EFCC Re-arraigns Fayose, Grants Him Permission For Medical Trip Abroad
0 Comments
56 Minutes Ago
Corruption NBC N2.5bn Fraud: Kawu, Others Ask Court To Stop Lai Mohammed’s Appearance
0 Comments
22 Minutes Ago
Agriculture Ruga Settlement: No Outsider Will Take Ekiti Land, Fayemi Vows
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Agriculture Yoruba Youths Reject Ruga Settlements, Warn South-west Governors Against Adopting Policy
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Christianity Fatoyinbo Rape Scandal: I Am Heartbroken, Says Covenant Church Pastor, Poju Oyemade
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Osinbajo: Serial Liar, Buhari’s Brain, Propagandist, Interpreter Of Buhari’s Maladies By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Travel US Plane Crash In Texas Kills All On Board
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Fatoyinbo Steps Down As Senior Pastor Of COZA
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: List of Nigerian Ambassadors Who Collected Over N7bn Illegally After Retirement
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Environment Fuel-Laden Tanker Explodes In Benue Killing Many
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption EFCC Re-arraigns Fayose, Grants Him Permission For Medical Trip Abroad
0 Comments
56 Minutes Ago
Corruption NBC N2.5bn Fraud: Kawu, Others Ask Court To Stop Lai Mohammed’s Appearance
0 Comments
22 Minutes Ago
Agriculture Ruga Settlement: No Outsider Will Take Ekiti Land, Fayemi Vows
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Agriculture Yoruba Youths Reject Ruga Settlements, Warn South-west Governors Against Adopting Policy
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Christianity Fatoyinbo Rape Scandal: I Am Heartbroken, Says Covenant Church Pastor, Poju Oyemade
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Rape, Fatoyinbo And Mrs. Dakolo By Louis Odion
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Christianity FLASHBACK: Daily Beast Reports How US Televangelist Mike Murdock Defended Biodun Fatoyinbo On Rape Charges
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad