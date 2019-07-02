Kidnapped Buhari’s In-law Regains Freedom, Katsina Village Jubilates

Alhaji Musa Umar, the District Head of Daura, has been freed after spending two months in kidnappers den.

Umar, who is also an in-law to President Muhammadu Buhari was kidnapped at his home on 1st of May.

His release was confirmed by SP Gambo Isah, Spokesman for Katsina Police Command in the early morning of Tuesday.

He said, “Magajin Garin Daura has been rescued. Congratulations to the entire people of Daura and Katsina state in general. Details follow.”

It was gathered that the community erupted in jubilation as they heard the news of his freedom.

Detail of his release is yet to be made known to the public and it could not be ascertained how much was paid as ransom.

SaharaReporters had reported how gunmen stormed the house of Umar about 7 pm and took him away.