Patience Jonathan Appeals Forfeiture Of $8.4 Million, N9.2 Billion To Nigerian Government

Dame Patience Jonathan, wife of ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, has appealed the ruling of the Federal High Court, Lagos, to forfeit the sum of $8.4 Million and N9.2 Billion belonging to her.

Dame Jonathan approached the appellate court on Tuesday praying the court to set aside the judgment made by Justice Mojisola Olatoregun.

Mike Ozekhome (SAN), counsel to Dame Jonathan posited that the judge had no jurisdiction to rule over the case.

Justice Olatoregun had directed that the humongous funds should be forfeited to the Federal Government on the grounds that they were proceeds of crimes while Mrs Jonathan and the firms could not legitimately account for the ownership of the funds.

The companies named in the suit marked FHC/L/CS/620/18, are: Globus Integrated Service Limited; Finchley Top Homes Limited; AM-PM Global Network Limited; Pagmat Oil and Gas Limited and Magel Resort Limited.

The funds were kept in various bank accounts, including Skye Bank Plc (now Polaris Bank Plc), Diamond Bank Plc, Stanbic-IBTC and First Bank Plc.