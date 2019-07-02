Patience Jonathan Appeals Forfeiture Of $8.4 Million, N9.2 Billion To Nigerian Government

Justice Olatoregun had directed that the humongous funds should be forfeited to the Federal Government on the grounds that they were proceeds of crimes while Mrs Jonathan and the firms could not legitimately account for the ownership of the funds.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 02, 2019

Dame Patience Jonathan, wife of ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, has appealed the ruling of the Federal High Court, Lagos, to forfeit the sum of $8.4 Million and N9.2 Billion belonging to her.

Dame Jonathan approached the appellate court on Tuesday praying the court to set aside the judgment made by Justice Mojisola Olatoregun.

Mike Ozekhome (SAN), counsel to Dame Jonathan posited that the judge had no jurisdiction to rule over the case.

Justice Olatoregun had directed that the humongous funds should be forfeited to the Federal Government on the grounds that they were proceeds of crimes while Mrs Jonathan and the firms could not legitimately account for the ownership of the funds.

The companies named in the suit marked FHC/L/CS/620/18, are: Globus Integrated Service Limited; Finchley Top Homes Limited; AM-PM Global Network Limited; Pagmat Oil and Gas Limited and Magel Resort Limited.

The funds were kept in various bank accounts, including Skye Bank Plc (now Polaris Bank Plc), Diamond Bank Plc, Stanbic-IBTC and First Bank Plc.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal BREAKING: Drama In Court As Opposing Counsels Appear For APC
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Nnamdi Kanu And Sowore Meet In New York, Vow To End Domination And Oppression In Nigeria
Politics BREAKING: Nnamdi Kanu And Sowore Meet In New York, Vow To End Domination And Oppression In Nigeria
0 Comments
22 Minutes Ago
Legal Family Drags Lagos State Government To Court For Taking Over Land Without Compensation
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerians In Spain, Italy Lament Extortion, Poor Treatment By Staff Working In Their Country's Embassies
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Kidnapped Buhari’s In-law Regains Freedom, Katsina Village Jubilates
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Fatoyinbo Steps Down As Senior Pastor Of COZA
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal BREAKING: Drama In Court As Opposing Counsels Appear For APC
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Christianity Rape Allegation: Pentecostal Fellowship Of Nigeria Vows Not To Shield Fatoyinbo, Sympathises With Victims
0 Comments
26 Minutes Ago
Nnamdi Kanu And Sowore Meet In New York, Vow To End Domination And Oppression In Nigeria
Politics BREAKING: Nnamdi Kanu And Sowore Meet In New York, Vow To End Domination And Oppression In Nigeria
0 Comments
22 Minutes Ago
Opinion Osinbajo: Serial Liar, Buhari’s Brain, Propagandist, Interpreter Of Buhari’s Maladies By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel US Plane Crash In Texas Kills All On Board
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Family Drags Lagos State Government To Court For Taking Over Land Without Compensation
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerians In Spain, Italy Lament Extortion, Poor Treatment By Staff Working In Their Country's Embassies
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Kidnapped Buhari’s In-law Regains Freedom, Katsina Village Jubilates
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Fatoyinbo Steps Down As Senior Pastor Of COZA
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: List of Nigerian Ambassadors Who Collected Over N7bn Illegally After Retirement
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption NBC N2.5bn Fraud: Kawu, Others Ask Court To Stop Lai Mohammed’s Appearance
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Environment Fuel-Laden Tanker Explodes In Benue Killing Many
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad