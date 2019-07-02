Rape Allegation: Pentecostal Fellowship Of Nigeria Vows Not To Shield Fatoyinbo, Sympathises With Victims

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria has said that it would not shield pentecostal pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo, from the pursuit of truth in the rape allegations levelled against him.

The PFN made its position know in a statement on Tuesday, signed by its President, Rev. Felix Omobude.

The group expressed regret at the situation and vowed “the PFN will not shield anyone who crosses the line.”

Omobude said, “The PFN is utterly shocked at these allegations, as the acts that have been alleged are not only criminal in nature but antithetical to the tenets of Christianity and a violent breach of the trust that ought to exist between members of the congregation and a Minister of the Gospel.

“We strongly condemn this ignoble and bastardy conduct as alleged against Pastor Fatoyinbo. Our prayers, thoughts and support are with all those who have fallen victim as have been reported.

“PFN strongly believe in the pursuit of truth and will ensure that truth is unveiled in this whole matter and appropriate sanctions served.

“Although Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo has, not in the past subscribed to the PFN, we recognize that he is a Pentecostal pastor."