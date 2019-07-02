Rape Allegation: Pentecostal Fellowship Of Nigeria Vows Not To Shield Fatoyinbo, Sympathises With Victims

The PFN is utterly shocked at these allegations, as the acts that have been alleged are not only criminal in nature but antithetical to the tenets of Christianity and a violent breach of the trust that ought to exist between members

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 02, 2019

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria has said that it would not shield pentecostal pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo, from the pursuit of truth in the rape allegations levelled against him.

The PFN made its position know in a statement on Tuesday, signed by its President, Rev. Felix Omobude.

The group expressed regret at the situation and vowed “the PFN will not shield anyone who crosses the line.”

Omobude said, “The PFN is utterly shocked at these allegations, as the acts that have been alleged are not only criminal in nature but antithetical to the tenets of Christianity and a violent breach of the trust that ought to exist between members of the congregation and a Minister of the Gospel.

“We strongly condemn this ignoble and bastardy conduct as alleged against Pastor Fatoyinbo. Our prayers, thoughts and support are with all those who have fallen victim as have been reported.

“PFN strongly believe in the pursuit of truth and will ensure that truth is unveiled in this whole matter and appropriate sanctions served.

“Although Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo has, not in the past subscribed to the PFN, we recognize that he is a Pentecostal pastor."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Fatoyinbo Steps Down As Senior Pastor Of COZA
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity Fatoyinbo Rape Scandal: I Am Heartbroken, Says Covenant Church Pastor, Poju Oyemade
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity FLASHBACK: Daily Beast Reports How US Televangelist Mike Murdock Defended Biodun Fatoyinbo On Rape Charges
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Christianity Pastor Oyakhilome’s wife Files For Divorce In London Court, Citing Adultery And Unreasonable Behavior
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Christianity Religious Crisis Looms At Delta Police Command, As CP Seals Catholic Church
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Pius Adesanmi Pope Francis, Peace, And The One Step Further By Pius Adesanmi
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal BREAKING: Drama In Court As Opposing Counsels Appear For APC
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Osinbajo: Serial Liar, Buhari’s Brain, Propagandist, Interpreter Of Buhari’s Maladies By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel US Plane Crash In Texas Kills All On Board
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Family Drags Lagos State Government To Court For Taking Over Land Without Compensation
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerians In Spain, Italy Lament Extortion, Poor Treatment By Staff Working In Their Country's Embassies
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Kidnapped Buhari’s In-law Regains Freedom, Katsina Village Jubilates
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Fatoyinbo Steps Down As Senior Pastor Of COZA
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: List of Nigerian Ambassadors Who Collected Over N7bn Illegally After Retirement
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption NBC N2.5bn Fraud: Kawu, Others Ask Court To Stop Lai Mohammed’s Appearance
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Environment Fuel-Laden Tanker Explodes In Benue Killing Many
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Re-arraigns Fayose, Grants Him Permission For Medical Trip Abroad
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Agriculture We're Ready For Ruga Settlements, Says Bauchi Governor
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad