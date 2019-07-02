RUGA Settlement Contentions: The Root Cause of Fulani Herdsmen Killings Is Gen. Buhari - Onovo

Martins Onovo a former Presidential candidate and the Head Policy of the Movement for Fundamental Change has described the RUGA Initiative as the Islamisation and Fulanisation of Nigeria.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 02, 2019

RUGA Settlement Contentions: The Root Cause of Fulani Herdsmen Killings Is Gen. Buhari - Onovo

After a long season of dithering over how to respond to nationwide killings by Fulani herdsmen across Nigeria, the federal government finally came up with the RUGA Initiative which has been met with stiff opposition, condemnations and vehement rejections by groups and States in Nigeria.

Martins Onovo a former Presidential candidate and the Head Policy of the Movement for Fundamental Change has described the RUGA Initiative as the Islamisation and Fulanisation of Nigeria.

He furiously asserts that the root cause of Fulani herdsmen killings is Gen. Buhari.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal BREAKING: Drama In Court As Opposing Counsels Appear For APC
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Nnamdi Kanu And Sowore Meet In New York, Vow To End Domination And Oppression In Nigeria
Politics BREAKING: Nnamdi Kanu And Sowore Meet In New York, Vow To End Domination And Oppression In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption Patience Jonathan Appeals Forfeiture Of $8.4 Million, N9.2 Billion To Nigerian Government
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Kidnapped Buhari’s In-law Regains Freedom, Katsina Village Jubilates
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Re-arraigns Fayose, Grants Him Permission For Medical Trip Abroad
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Agriculture We're Ready For Ruga Settlements, Says Bauchi Governor
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal BREAKING: Drama In Court As Opposing Counsels Appear For APC
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Christianity Rape Allegation: Pentecostal Fellowship Of Nigeria Vows Not To Shield Fatoyinbo, Sympathises With Victims
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Nnamdi Kanu And Sowore Meet In New York, Vow To End Domination And Oppression In Nigeria
Politics BREAKING: Nnamdi Kanu And Sowore Meet In New York, Vow To End Domination And Oppression In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption Patience Jonathan Appeals Forfeiture Of $8.4 Million, N9.2 Billion To Nigerian Government
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Osinbajo: Serial Liar, Buhari’s Brain, Propagandist, Interpreter Of Buhari’s Maladies By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel US Plane Crash In Texas Kills All On Board
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Family Drags Lagos State Government To Court For Taking Over Land Without Compensation
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerians In Spain, Italy Lament Extortion, Poor Treatment By Staff Working In Their Country's Embassies
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Kidnapped Buhari’s In-law Regains Freedom, Katsina Village Jubilates
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Fatoyinbo Steps Down As Senior Pastor Of COZA
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: List of Nigerian Ambassadors Who Collected Over N7bn Illegally After Retirement
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption NBC N2.5bn Fraud: Kawu, Others Ask Court To Stop Lai Mohammed’s Appearance
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad