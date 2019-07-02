Video of RUGA Settlement Contentions: The Root Cause of Fulani Herdsmen Killings Is Gen. Buhari - Onovo RUGA Settlement Contentions: The Root Cause of Fulani Herdsmen Killings Is Gen. Buhari - Onovo

After a long season of dithering over how to respond to nationwide killings by Fulani herdsmen across Nigeria, the federal government finally came up with the RUGA Initiative which has been met with stiff opposition, condemnations and vehement rejections by groups and States in Nigeria.

Martins Onovo a former Presidential candidate and the Head Policy of the Movement for Fundamental Change has described the RUGA Initiative as the Islamisation and Fulanisation of Nigeria.

He furiously asserts that the root cause of Fulani herdsmen killings is Gen. Buhari.