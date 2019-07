The Nigerian Senate has set up a committee to probe Senator Elias Abbo for allegedly assaulting a woman in Abuja in a sex toy shop.

The decision was reached on Wednesday in Abuja.

The senator was seen in a video clip published by Premium Times assaulting the lady in a sex toy shop somewhere in Abuja last May for telling him to calm down during a confrontation.

The assault has since spasked outrage online.

Details later.