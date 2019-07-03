Immediately Arrest Senator Elisha Abbo For Assaulting Nursing Mother, Rights Group Tells Police

The thorough, transparent and open investigation, prosecution of the senator before the competent court of law in line with section 6 of the Nigerian Constitution would convey the direct message that nobody is above the law

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 03, 2019

A civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association Of Nigeria (HURIWA), has called for the arrest of Senator Elisha Abbo who physically assaulted a nursing mother in a sex toy shop.

The senator went to the shop to purchase some sex-satisfaction items when he assaulted the lady.

The group, however, applauded the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for condemning the alleged misconduct of a senator elected on its platform.

“The thorough, transparent and open investigation, prosecution of the senator before the competent court of law in line with section 6 of the Nigerian Constitution would convey the direct message that nobody is above the law just as the group believes that the victim of his unprovoked attacks must be protected and granted legal remedies for those violations,” HURIWA said in a statement.

“The PDP has immediately invoked her powers to deploy internal mechanisms to deal with the matter as stated the media statement in which the National Publicity Secretary of PDP Mr. Kola Olagbodiyan disclosed that In the light of this, the NWC has commenced investigation into the matter and summons Senator Elisha Abbo in line with the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP and code of conduct of our members.”

