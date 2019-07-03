Kaffy Slams Naira Marley Over 'Masturbation' Dance

Her post read, “Am sorry but i can’t take this in the history of Naija dance i have never seen a more disgusting immoral dance like the so called Soapy. It should never be encouraged. Am really disappointed.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 03, 2019

Nigerian dancer, Kafayat Shafau-Ameh, better known as Kaffy, has taken to Instagram to slam Nigerian artiste, Azeez Fashola, aka Niara Marley, for his new dance moves depicting masturbation. 

Naira Marley recently released a new song, “Soapy”, which according to him was inspired by his experience in prison where inmates masturbate to satisfy their sexual urge. 

In the video, a dancer moves his or her legs while holding their hands close to his penis mimicking the act of masturbation. 

“Say no to rape, say yes to soapy,” was Naira Marley's reaction when he began to get backlash for the song. 

However, in a post on her Instagram page few, Kaffy said she was disappointed by the artiste's “immoral dance”.

Her post read, “Am sorry but i can’t take this in the history of Naija dance i have never seen a more disgusting immoral dance like the so called Soapy. It should never be encouraged. Am really disappointed.”

Her caption under the picture read: “This is a No. #myopinion."

She stated, "As dancers we should also speak for what is right we shouldn’t encourage this for the sake of trend. Especially when it’s not even censored for kids; for an adult sef it’s offensive.”

Former dancer with Psquare, Don Flex, showed support for Kaffy’s option saying: “I totally concur with you, the signatory dance illustration is immorally disheartening and improper for commercial viewership and yet alone not safe for young viewership as well.”

Also comedienne, Lolo, in her comment wondered why “common sense” will be destroyed.

She said: “I loved you before I love you more now ..is it that we do not want this generation to thrive? why would we just destroy commonsense.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Celebrity Sex Toy Shop Attack Disgusting, Disgraceful, Say Davido, Banky W, Waje
0 Comments
6 Minutes Ago
Entertainment Brazil 2014 Soccer World Cup Kicks Off With Pomp, Pageantry, And Some Questionable Refereeing
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Entertainment See Who Made The List of Nigeria's Most Influential Women
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Entertainment Rapper Jay Z Wants To Invest In Nigerian Music Industry
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Entertainment Nigerian Singer Davido In Dud Cheque Scandal
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Entertainment Sosoliso Crash Survivor Kechi Stuns Crowd At America's Got Talent Finals
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal BREAKING: Drama In Court As Opposing Counsels Appear For APC
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Nnamdi Kanu And Sowore Meet In New York, Vow To End Domination And Oppression In Nigeria
Politics BREAKING: Nnamdi Kanu And Sowore Meet In New York, Vow To End Domination And Oppression In Nigeria
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Christianity Wife Of Pastor In COZA Rape Scandal: Nobody Can Take My Husband's Place In The Church
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Agriculture RUGA Settlement Contentions: The Root Cause of Fulani Herdsmen Killings Is Gen. Buhari - Onovo
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Environment Tanker Explosion In Nigeria: Over 50 Killed, At Least 100 Injured
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Christianity Cardinal Onaiyekan Warns Buhari: Clouds Of Destabilization Hovering Over Nigeria
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption NBC N2.5bn Fraud: Kawu, Others Ask Court To Stop Lai Mohammed’s Appearance
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Video Of Senator Assaulting Woman In Sex Toy Shop In Nigeria Sparks Outrage
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Nollywood Actress, Simbee Davis, Accuses Mc Galaxy Of Rape After A Dance Rehearsal
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Sex Toy Shop Assault: Senator Elisha Abbo Says Attack Happened Before Becoming Lawmaker
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Agriculture We Have Ranches To Cater For Over 5,000 Cows, No Need For Ruga Settlements -Governor Akeredolu
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Sports 2019 AFCON: Cameroon Will Face Nigeria In Round Of 16
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad