Kaffy Slams Naira Marley Over 'Masturbation' Dance

Nigerian dancer, Kafayat Shafau-Ameh, better known as Kaffy, has taken to Instagram to slam Nigerian artiste, Azeez Fashola, aka Niara Marley, for his new dance moves depicting masturbation.

Naira Marley recently released a new song, “Soapy”, which according to him was inspired by his experience in prison where inmates masturbate to satisfy their sexual urge.

In the video, a dancer moves his or her legs while holding their hands close to his penis mimicking the act of masturbation.

“Say no to rape, say yes to soapy,” was Naira Marley's reaction when he began to get backlash for the song.

However, in a post on her Instagram page few, Kaffy said she was disappointed by the artiste's “immoral dance”.

Her post read, “Am sorry but i can’t take this in the history of Naija dance i have never seen a more disgusting immoral dance like the so called Soapy. It should never be encouraged. Am really disappointed.”

Her caption under the picture read: “This is a No. #myopinion."

As dancers we should also speak for what is right we shouldnât encourage this for the sake of trend. Esp when itâs not even censored away from kids ,as an adult sef itâs offensive. #rubbish https://t.co/X8KS4Ji6g0 — Kafayat Shafau-Ameh (@Kaffydancequeen) July 2, 2019

She stated, "As dancers we should also speak for what is right we shouldn’t encourage this for the sake of trend. Especially when it’s not even censored for kids; for an adult sef it’s offensive.”

Former dancer with Psquare, Don Flex, showed support for Kaffy’s option saying: “I totally concur with you, the signatory dance illustration is immorally disheartening and improper for commercial viewership and yet alone not safe for young viewership as well.”

Also comedienne, Lolo, in her comment wondered why “common sense” will be destroyed.

She said: “I loved you before I love you more now ..is it that we do not want this generation to thrive? why would we just destroy commonsense.”