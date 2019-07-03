Nigerian Senate Appoints Principal Officers

Senate President Ahmed Lawan has announced the names of principal officers for the 9th Senate sent in by leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to him, the new Senate Leader is Senator Abdullahi Yahaya with Ajayi Boroffice as his deputy.

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe was also announced as the Minority Leader and Phillip Aduda as Minority Whip.

Lawan also announced Senator Emmanuel Bwacha as the Deputy Leader and Senator Shabi Yau as the Deputy Whip.

All of them form the body of principal officers also known as the selection committee.

They are expected to assign senators to committees based on interest earlier shown by them.