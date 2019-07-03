Nigerian Senate Appoints Principal Officers

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe was also announced as the Minority Leader and Phillip Aduda as Minority Whip.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 03, 2019

Senate President Ahmed Lawan has announced the names of principal officers for the 9th Senate sent in by leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to him, the new Senate Leader is Senator Abdullahi Yahaya with Ajayi Boroffice as his deputy.

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe was also announced as the Minority Leader and Phillip Aduda as Minority Whip.

Lawan also announced Senator Emmanuel Bwacha as the Deputy Leader and Senator Shabi Yau as the Deputy Whip.

All of them form the body of principal officers also known as the selection committee.

They are expected to assign senators to committees based on interest earlier shown by them.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal BREAKING: Drama In Court As Opposing Counsels Appear For APC
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Agriculture RUGA Settlement Contentions: The Root Cause of Fulani Herdsmen Killings Is Gen. Buhari - Onovo
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Nnamdi Kanu And Sowore Meet In New York, Vow To End Domination And Oppression In Nigeria
Politics BREAKING: Nnamdi Kanu And Sowore Meet In New York, Vow To End Domination And Oppression In Nigeria
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Kidnapped Buhari’s In-law Regains Freedom, Katsina Village Jubilates
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Agriculture We Have Ranches To Cater For Over 5,000 Cows, No Need For Ruga Settlements -Governor Akeredolu
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption Patience Jonathan Appeals Forfeiture Of $8.4 Million, N9.2 Billion To Nigerian Government
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal BREAKING: Drama In Court As Opposing Counsels Appear For APC
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Christianity Wife Of Pastor In COZA Rape Scandal: Nobody Can Take My Husband's Place In The Church
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Agriculture RUGA Settlement Contentions: The Root Cause of Fulani Herdsmen Killings Is Gen. Buhari - Onovo
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Nnamdi Kanu And Sowore Meet In New York, Vow To End Domination And Oppression In Nigeria
Politics BREAKING: Nnamdi Kanu And Sowore Meet In New York, Vow To End Domination And Oppression In Nigeria
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Kidnapped Buhari’s In-law Regains Freedom, Katsina Village Jubilates
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption NBC N2.5bn Fraud: Kawu, Others Ask Court To Stop Lai Mohammed’s Appearance
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Agriculture We Have Ranches To Cater For Over 5,000 Cows, No Need For Ruga Settlements -Governor Akeredolu
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Legal Family Drags Lagos State Government To Court For Taking Over Land Without Compensation
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Environment Tanker Explosion In Nigeria: Over 50 Killed, At Least 100 Injured
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Christianity Rape Allegation: Pentecostal Fellowship Of Nigeria Vows Not To Shield Fatoyinbo, Sympathises With Victims
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Corruption Patience Jonathan Appeals Forfeiture Of $8.4 Million, N9.2 Billion To Nigerian Government
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Opinion Spoken Word: The List By Hannatu Musawa
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad