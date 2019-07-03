President Buhari Set To Sign AfCFTA

Following the approval of the recommendations of the Presidential Committee on the Impact and Readiness Assessment of the African Continental Free Trade Area, #AfCFTA agreement, President Buhari is set to sign the agreement.

President Buhari stated that his government would seek to include terms that engender the development of policies that promote African production, among other benefits.

The signing of phase one of the agreement would make the country go into country-level discussions leading to treaties after safeguards are agreed to.

He said, “Africa, therefore, needs not only a trade policy but also a continental manufacturing agenda. Our vision for intra-African trade is for the free movement of made-in-Africa goods."

That is, goods and services made locally with dominant African content in terms of raw materials and value addition.