President Buhari Set To Sign AfCFTA

The signing of phase one of the agreement would make the country go into country-level discussions leading to treaties after safeguards are agreed to.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 03, 2019

Following the approval of the recommendations of the Presidential Committee on the Impact and Readiness Assessment of the African Continental Free Trade Area, #AfCFTA agreement, President Buhari is set to sign the agreement.

President Buhari stated that his government would seek to include terms that engender the development of policies that promote African production, among other benefits.

The signing of phase one of the agreement would make the country go into country-level discussions leading to treaties after safeguards are agreed to.

He said, “Africa, therefore, needs not only a trade policy but also a continental manufacturing agenda. Our vision for intra-African trade is for the free movement of made-in-Africa goods."

That is, goods and services made locally with dominant African content in terms of raw materials and value addition.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Nigerian Man Ayoola Ajayi, Accused Of Murder Of US Student, Was Barred From Utah Campus -Police
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
International Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Sign New OPEC Charter
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
International Analysis: Dear Nigerians, In Case You Want To Travel To Germany… (PART II)
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Nigerians In Spain, Italy Lament Extortion, Poor Treatment By Staff Working In Their Country's Embassies
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: List of Nigerian Ambassadors Who Collected Over N7bn Illegally After Retirement
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News How Abba Kyari Revoked Buhari’s Directive To Recall Retired Nigerian Ambassadors
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal BREAKING: Drama In Court As Opposing Counsels Appear For APC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Video Of Senator Assaulting Woman In Sex Toy Shop In Nigeria Sparks Outrage
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Sex Toy Shop Assault: Senator Elisha Abbo Says Attack Happened Before Becoming Lawmaker
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Nnamdi Kanu And Sowore Meet In New York, Vow To End Domination And Oppression In Nigeria
Politics BREAKING: Nnamdi Kanu And Sowore Meet In New York, Vow To End Domination And Oppression In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity Cardinal Onaiyekan Warns Buhari: Clouds Of Destabilization Hovering Over Nigeria
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Christianity Wife Of Pastor In COZA Rape Scandal: Nobody Can Take My Husband's Place In The Church
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Senate Begins Probe Of Senator Elisha Abbo Over Assault Against Woman
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Agriculture RUGA Settlement Contentions: The Root Cause of Fulani Herdsmen Killings Is Gen. Buhari - Onovo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Celebrity Kaffy Slams Naira Marley Over 'Masturbation' Dance
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Launch Investigation Into Elisha Abbo's Alleged Assault Of Nursing Mother
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Nollywood Actress, Simbee Davis, Accuses Mc Galaxy Of Rape After A Dance Rehearsal
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Step Up Investigation, To Conduct Forensic Analysis Over Assault Of Nursing Mother By Senator Elisha Abbo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad