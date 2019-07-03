Reno Omokri To Senator Abbo: Apology Is Not Enough, Attend Anger Management Classes

Former Special Assistant to Nigerian ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has condemned Senator Elisha Abbo for his inglorious act of assaulting a woman at a sex toy shop while advising the senator to attend anger control classes.

The senator, who was shown in a video assaulting a woman in a sex toy shop, had denied hitting the woman saying the video did not reflect the actual sequence of the incident.

He said, “We will soon release an official statement to the viral video which happened before I became a senator where my younger sister was beaten to a pulp in a shop and I was called upon there; where I had to call an ambulance and a police to come to the scene and it got out of hand I was also assaulted.

“It is an old video, but we will soon release a statement to that effect. It was my sister that was at the store and she was assaulted. In fact, she fainted in the shop but they compressed the video and cut that part out of it.”

However, in a tweet thread, Reno Omokri berated Abbo stating that apology is not all that is needed from the senator.

Omokri demanded that the senator make amends to the lady, who was later identified as Bibra and attend anger management classes.

His tweet read: “Elisha Abbo has reached out to me and promised to apologise to the lady in question and all Nigerians in general. It is NOT ENOUGH. But it is a beginning. He has also promised that he will make amends and also abide by whatever the law provides #SenatorAbboAdmitsAndApologises.

“His apology is NOT ENOUGH. But it is an important step. I will hold him to his promise to make amends to the lady in question and to attend anger management classes.

"What he did is UNACCEPTABLE. But I am glad that he had fessed up and manned up #SenatorAbboAdmitsAndApologises.”