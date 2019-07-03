Sex Toy Shop Attack Disgusting, Disgraceful, Say Davido, Banky W, Waje

Since news broke of Senator Elias Abbo assaulting a woman in a sex toy shop, Nigerians have taken to the social media asking him to step down.

Among them are celebrities like Davido, Banky W, Waje, Toke Makinwa and a host of others.

In a post on his Instagram story, singer Davido said, “This is absolutely disgusting! Say no to abuse of power! This is so hard to watch!”

Banky W in his reaction wrote: “I’ve been saying that we need to pay attention to who we let into our National Assembly. Now we have CCTV footage of a SITTING SENATOR physically assaulting a woman in an adult toy store in Abuja, IN THE PRESENCE OF A POLICE OFFICER. Her only "crime" was saying "Oga, take it easy" when he got aggressive with her female store owner friend.

"For that, he slapped her multiple times, and then made his policemen arrest her. This is an absolute disgrace. Pls repost and share until our Police force agree to #ArrestSenatorElishaAbbo - he must face the full wrath of the law.

“This is what happens when we don't pay attention to the people we let into our leadership roles. This is what happens when we have a culture that subconsciously treats our women as second class citizens. We have a lot to unlearn as a country.. about how we select/allow leaders AND about the way we treat our women. We must do better. We must be better.”

Nigerian singing sensation, Waje, also bared her mind saying, “Speechless! A senator who should uphold the law is the one caught on camera assaulting a woman (who btw is a nursing mother). Her only crime was saying “Oga take it easy” and IN THE PRESENCE OF A POLICE OFFICER. Pls repost and share until our Police force agree to #ArrestSenatorElishaAbbo - he must face the full wrath of the law.”