Sex Toy Shop Attack Disgusting, Disgraceful, Say Davido, Banky W, Waje

"For that, he slapped her multiple times, and then made his policemen arrest her. This is an absolute disgrace. Pls repost and share until our Police force agree to #ArrestSenatorElishaAbbo

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 03, 2019

Since news broke of Senator Elias Abbo assaulting a woman in a sex toy shop, Nigerians have taken to the social media asking him to step down.

Among them are celebrities like Davido, Banky W, Waje, Toke Makinwa and a host of others. 

In a post on his Instagram story, singer Davido said, “This is absolutely disgusting! Say no to abuse of power! This is so hard to watch!”

Banky W in his reaction wrote: “I’ve been saying that we need to pay attention to who we let into our National Assembly. Now we have CCTV footage of a SITTING SENATOR physically assaulting a woman in an adult toy store in Abuja, IN THE PRESENCE OF A POLICE OFFICER. Her only "crime" was saying "Oga, take it easy" when he got aggressive with her female store owner friend. 

"For that, he slapped her multiple times, and then made his policemen arrest her. This is an absolute disgrace. Pls repost and share until our Police force agree to #ArrestSenatorElishaAbbo - he must face the full wrath of the law.

“This is what happens when we don't pay attention to the people we let into our leadership roles. This is what happens when we have a culture that subconsciously treats our women as second class citizens. We have a lot to unlearn as a country.. about how we select/allow leaders AND about the way we treat our women. We must do better. We must be better.”

Nigerian singing sensation, Waje, also bared her mind saying, “Speechless! A senator who should uphold the law is the one caught on camera assaulting a woman (who btw is a nursing mother). Her only crime was saying “Oga take it easy” and IN THE PRESENCE OF A POLICE OFFICER. Pls repost and share until our Police force agree to #ArrestSenatorElishaAbbo - he must face the full wrath of the law.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal BREAKING: Drama In Court As Opposing Counsels Appear For APC
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Nnamdi Kanu And Sowore Meet In New York, Vow To End Domination And Oppression In Nigeria
Politics BREAKING: Nnamdi Kanu And Sowore Meet In New York, Vow To End Domination And Oppression In Nigeria
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Agriculture RUGA Settlement Contentions: The Root Cause of Fulani Herdsmen Killings Is Gen. Buhari - Onovo
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Christianity Cardinal Onaiyekan Warns Buhari: Clouds Of Destabilization Hovering Over Nigeria
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Video Of Senator Assaulting Woman In Sex Toy Shop In Nigeria Sparks Outrage
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Sex Toy Shop Assault: Senator Elisha Abbo Says Attack Happened Before Becoming Lawmaker
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal BREAKING: Drama In Court As Opposing Counsels Appear For APC
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Nnamdi Kanu And Sowore Meet In New York, Vow To End Domination And Oppression In Nigeria
Politics BREAKING: Nnamdi Kanu And Sowore Meet In New York, Vow To End Domination And Oppression In Nigeria
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Christianity Wife Of Pastor In COZA Rape Scandal: Nobody Can Take My Husband's Place In The Church
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Agriculture RUGA Settlement Contentions: The Root Cause of Fulani Herdsmen Killings Is Gen. Buhari - Onovo
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Environment Tanker Explosion In Nigeria: Over 50 Killed, At Least 100 Injured
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Christianity Cardinal Onaiyekan Warns Buhari: Clouds Of Destabilization Hovering Over Nigeria
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption NBC N2.5bn Fraud: Kawu, Others Ask Court To Stop Lai Mohammed’s Appearance
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Video Of Senator Assaulting Woman In Sex Toy Shop In Nigeria Sparks Outrage
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Nollywood Actress, Simbee Davis, Accuses Mc Galaxy Of Rape After A Dance Rehearsal
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Sex Toy Shop Assault: Senator Elisha Abbo Says Attack Happened Before Becoming Lawmaker
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Agriculture We Have Ranches To Cater For Over 5,000 Cows, No Need For Ruga Settlements -Governor Akeredolu
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Sports 2019 AFCON: Cameroon Will Face Nigeria In Round Of 16
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad