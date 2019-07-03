Video Of Senator Assaulting Woman In Sex Toy Shop In Nigeria Sparks Outrage

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 03, 2019

A video showing a senator beating up a woman in a sex toy shop in Abuja has sparked outrage in Nigeria.

In the video, published by Premium Times, Senator Elisha Abbo, representing Adamawa North Senatorial District, is seen attacking a woman who tried to stop him from assaulting another woman in the shop.

The senator accused the shop attendant of insulting him and asked a policeman with him to arrest her. Obviously concerned for her safety, the attendant made a call and tried to inform someone about what was happening.

But that angered the senator who ordered her to stop the call. Things took a violent turn when a man with the lawmaker tried to smack the phone away from the shop attendant’s hand and another woman who was watching the drama intervened.

The senator got angry and launched an attack on the woman who had only urged them to “take it easy”, slapping and hitting her before ordering the policeman to arrest.

As the policeman did his bidding, dragging her away despite the pleas of the shop attendant who was the initial target, the senator continued his assault.

The assault, which happened on May 11 according to Premium Times, has led to outrage.

‘Justice For Victims’

Amnesty International is among those that have called for the Senator to be investigated.

Amnesty Int. Nigeria

✔@AmnestyNigeria

Amnesty International is calling on Nigeria Police @PoliceNG to investigate Senator Elisha Abbo (Adamawa North) for alleged assault on staff of an adult shop he patronizes in Abuja. Video of the senator assaulting women is widely available for police to act: #Nigeria @NGRSenate

SaharaReporters, New York

